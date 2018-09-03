The tax rate for the city of Farmington beginning Oct. 1 will be unchanged from previous years following a public hearing and council approval during the Aug. 27 city council meeting.
The rate is 0.4481 per $100 assessed valuation and has been that for quite some time, according to City Administrator Greg Beavers.
“The city sets the levy, then you’re allowed a certain CPI (Consumer Price Index) growth each year, with either an increase in taxes or increase in assessment to generate that additional revenue,” he said following the meeting. “Farmington’s assessed valuation continues to grow, so we’re staying steady on that tax rate.”
For the average homeowner the rate equals to about $125 a year.
Finance Director Michelle Daniel said the assessed valuation for the current tax year is just more than $218 million. Last year’s valuation was just more than $214 million.
“We have about $3.4 million in new construction,” she said, with $2.5 million of that amount in commercial.
In other business, it was announced Jeff Vandiver will be the newest school resource officer for the city – bringing the total to three school resource officers for the Farmington School District through a cooperative effort between the city and school district.
Vandiver will be attending training in Jefferson City from Sept. 10-14 for his new position.
Also during the Public Safety report, it was noted there were be a 90-day trial “no parking” on the west side of Elm and Spring Streets near downtown Farmington.
During the Public Services report, it was announced a disc golf camp begins Sept. 20 for students. More information on the camp can be found at farmington-mo.gov.
Council action during the administrative services report included the approval of alcohol sales within a set proximity of New Life Fellowship Church for the Blues, Brews and BBQ event in September, as well as the appointment of Ward IV Councilman Tom Joyce to the GPMVLC CID Board, as well as reappointment of Jill Duchinsky, Franklin Sears and Brian Brink to the CID board.
In the contract for the CID, the city added the stipulation of city representation on the board in addition to the required representation from property ownership.
Consent agenda items approved included the 1994 Pierce pumper truck was declared surplus property and will be leased to the city of Leadington at a cost of $10 per year; contracts with Power Line Consultants LLC for electric pole replacement projects; proposal from Visu-Sewer for manhole rehab in the Smith Subdivision at a cost of $189,000, and the declaration of an older substation transformer as surplus property.
In administrative items, the council approved an ordinance for a planned unit development at Lot 1 of Amended IDA Residential Subdivision on South Henry Street, with Councilman Joyce casting the only “nay” vote. The council also approved the ordinance approving and accepting a final record plat at 826 Potosi Street.
Also during the meeting, the mayor took time to honor two Farmington residents for outstanding achievements.
Farmington Police Officer Eric Spiker was recognized for his 26 years of military service. Spiker served with United States Navy from 1992 until his retirement from military service on Aug. 1., serving more than one term overseas. Spiker has been awarded joint accommodation service medals for his service.
In addition, Shannon O’Dell was recognized for her participation in the CrossFit Games in Wisconsin recently, where she finished 12th out in the women’s division and seventh in the 40-44 age range women’s division. She was recently named the 14th fittest in the world following a similar event.
The council next meets in regular session on Sept. 13.
