Several topics were discussed during the Park Hills City Council work session last week including the proposal of ordinances pertaining to medical marijuana, off-road vehicles on the roadways, and Cruisin’ for a Cause.
Last November, Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 to permit state-licensed physicians to recommend marijuana for medical purposes to patients with serious illnesses and medical conditions. This measure will go into effect on Jan. 1.
City Administrator Mark McFarland brought before the council a draft for an ordinance that creates a new chapter in the city’s code which would place certain restrictions on where medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facilities could be located within the city and also how such facilities operate.
McFarland said that the proposed ordinance is based on similar guidelines from the Missouri towns of Osage Beach and Perryville. McFarland picked out the parts of each of the two city’s ordinances that he thought would best fit Park Hills.
If approved by the council, the ordinance will restrict dispensary facilities from establishing locations within 100 feet from a daycare, religious institution, or K-12 public or private school. Any marijuana cultivation facility can not be located within 1,000 feet of any of these facilities.
City Attorney Ed Pultz said that the proposed ordinance seemed pretty simple and that the state already lays out guidelines for such facilities and the city would just be imposing distance regulations on top of the state regulations.
Later McFarland explained that several people have already approached the city with inquiries about opening operations of medical marijuana dispensaries within the city. He said he knew of at least one business located in the city and currently in operation that would be looking into securing the necessary licenses to sell the newly legalized medical product. The administrator has also had people from out-of-state interested in possibly setting up operations to dispenses the product.
Another draft for an ordinance was presented for the council’s review by McFarland at the previous request of council members for regulations on all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and utility vehicles (UTV), or “side-by-sides” being driven on the roadways within the city.
Some of the main guidelines proposed are that all operators of ATVs and UTVs register for a permit issued by the city. The permits would be issued on the first day of each year at a cost of $15 and are to be displayed on the back left area of the vehicle. Drivers will also be required to carry a valid operator's or chauffeur’s license under the proposed ordinance.
Operators of these vehicles will also be required to maintain financial responsibility or liability insurance on the vehicles should the measure be approved by the council.
“The proof of insurances is the main thing,” said McFarland. “...If one them runs into our car and they don’t have any insurance, you’re out of luck basically.”
McFarland said the goal is not to make the regulations so restrictive that people can’t use the recreational vehicles. With the new off-road vehicle entrance to the St. Joe State Park being created, city officials want people to be able to drive their ATVs and UTVs directly from their residences to the park using the trail.
These are drafts or proposed ordinances that will be reviewed by Police Chief Richard McFarland as well as the members of the council and ultimately voted on when the council meets again in June.
Also discussed in the work session was the 2nd annual Cruisin’ for a Cause event where the past tradition of riding up and down Main Street is brought back for one night in the downtown area in order to benefit local senior citizens. The all-day event on Oct. 5 will include a car show, contests, food trucks, live music, and more.
Organizers, Holly Buxton of the Park Hills Senior Center and Ginger Pizarro, appeared before the council to request a few new additions to the event.
Among the requests made to the council was permission to close down the section of Main Street between Community Drive and Coffman Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the car show prior to the nighttime cruising.
Last year’s car show was held at the end of Country Mart’s parking lot and received such a large turnout that some people had to be turned away for lack of space. By closing down part of Main Street, the event organizers hope to allow for more people to participate.
Another request was made to allow event organizers to conclude the cruising with a modest fireworks display.
All the requests made by the organizers were approved by the council.
Another significant part of the charity event will be the opening of a time capsule that was buried near the flag pole at the Central High School 25 years ago when Flat River, Esther, Elvins, and Rivermines were consolidated into Park Hills. Citizens brought a variety of items to be buried in the capsule and declared it to be opened 25 years later.
