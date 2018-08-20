Council holds public hearings

Three public hearings were held during the recent Farmington City Council meeting.
The first public hearing was for a Planned Unit Development for lot 1 of the amended IDA residential subdivision located on South Henry Street.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers explained the area following the meeting.
“The IDA has the approximately 14 acres under contract with Andrew Braxton,” Beavers said. “This is directly across the street from where he is currently building the Icon Apartments.”
The property is currently zoned as “R-6: Two-Family Residential” and an engineering drawing of the proposed “Icon Town Homes at Farmington” with a mix of single story duplexes, two story townhome areas or a mixture of the two.
Beavers said, if approved, there is a possible total of 156 dwelling units for this proposed development. There are currently 180 dwelling units under construction at the Icon Apartment complex across the road.
However, the city administrator said required storm water drainage and infrastructure construction may change the number of units.
Beavers said he believes the need for rental options is driving the market – and, most notably, the need for good, quality rental units.
A first reading by title only on the application was held during the regular session.
The second public hearing for the evening was an application for Historic Designation of the property at 101 E. Columbia St. The building currently houses the law offices of Hartmann and Pegram.
The request was submitted by Seth Pegram on behalf of Samuel Audrey Properties, LLC. The designation allows for the submission of grant funding for window replacement to more period-correct windows for the building.
“Just some more investment downtown, which is really great,” Beavers said. “People are continuing to work on these buildings and make it better downtown, which I think is phenomenal.”
Beaves said the grant program allows owners to make the buildings more commercially viable and allowing the buildings to be self-sustainable through the private market.
A first reading only on the application was held during the meeting. The third public hearing was for an application for a final record plat for property at 826 Potosi St.
Second readings and council action are scheduled for each three hearings during the Aug. 27 council meeting.
