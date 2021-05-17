Council limits traffic in alleys

Several citizens’ public comments during the two public-comment sessions were favorable for limiting traffic in the alley to one ton or less, Kay said, with only one citizen expressing concern. The ordinance passed unanimously. Any vehicle that has a payload of a ton or more won’t be allowed on city alleys unless for local delivery.

The city’s relatively new subscription to NextSite, which provides and prepares data based on shopping trends in a defined area, looks promising as the city and Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce has received its initial batch of economic insights.

“The vast majority of this information is from transactions, but we as a community had to fill out some of the information, and that’s been a collaborative effort between the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce and the city,” Kay said. “The information we’ve received from them include site maps of the regional trade area, retail gaps and leakage, demographic trends, consumer spending patterns, community overview, 3- 5- and 10-minute drive site maps, and customer journeys which essentially tell you what percentage of those people who are visiting, say, a restaurant, then goes to another location in town, such as a grocery store.”

Kay said NextSite doesn’t collect individually-identifying data, it collects data to be used in the aggregate.