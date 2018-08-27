Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Farmington city

A tax rate hearing is on the tentative agenda for the Farmington City Council tonight prior to the start of regular session. The hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. and is immediately followed by the regular session.

The meeting will be held in council chambers, located at 110 W. Columbia St.

Among the items on the tentative agenda is a second reading and council action on the proposed ordinance banning the sale of alcohol in Long Park. The ordinance was discussed during a special meeting on Aug. 3 between the council and representatives from the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A second reading and council action are also scheduled on the ordinance for a planned unit development at Lot 1 of amended IDA residential subdivision located on South Henry Street submitted by Peak Land Rentals LLC, as well as an ordinance for an ordinance accepting a final record plat at 826 Potosi St.

A first and second reading and council action is scheduled to set the tax rate for the year 2018.

The public hearing and regular session are open to the public.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments