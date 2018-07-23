The Farmington City Council will meet in regular session beginning at 6:30 p.m. this evening.
Among the items on the tentative agenda is a first reading of a draft ordinance repealing a section of the municipal code relating to the prohibiting of drinking in public places.
The draft ordinance states “it shall be unlawful for any person to consume intoxicating liquor, wine, beer or non-intoxicating been in the streets, alley, parks or any other public place in this city, except when a permit for a picnic license or caterer’s license has been issued by the city.”
The draft ordinance goes on to state the consumption of such items in Long Park “shall not be permitted at any time and the City shall not issue permits for a picnic license or caterer’s license that would allow for the consumption of intoxicating liquor, wine, beer or non-intoxicating beer in Long Park.”
The ordinance states the council desires to amend the code upon the recommendation of Mayor Larry Forsythe.
A first reading by title only is scheduled for the matter.
Other administrative items on the tentative agenda include second readings and council action on and ordinance changing the classification of the zoning for property at 1601 S. Henry St., granting of a special use permit for storage buildings at 1601 S. Henry St. and ordinance amending the municipal code relating to zoning regulations.
First and second readings and council action are scheduled on an ordinance for a contract with Jviation, Inc., as well as a contract with Parking Lot Maintenance, LLC for airfield pavement maintenance.
Consent agenda items up for council action include an architectural preservation grant agreement with Samuel Audrey Properties, LLC for property at 101 E. Columbia St., as well as the appointments of members to serve on various boards, commissions and committees.
