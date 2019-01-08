The Park Hills City Council will meet in a regular session today at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Chambers at Park Hills City Hall, located at 9 Bennett Street in Park Hills.
New business that will be discussed includes a bill to add a stop sign on Field Street and an ordinance to purchase materials to repair the sewage treatment facility.
The council will also discuss a request from the high school to use certain city streets for an upcoming fundraiser event, and an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.
An appointment for emergency management director and a list of direction and control staff will be considered by the council.
The meeting will also include reports from the city administrator and the city attorney.
This meeting is open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.