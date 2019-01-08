Try 1 month for 99¢

The Park Hills City Council will meet in a regular session today at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Chambers at Park Hills City Hall, located at 9 Bennett Street in Park Hills.

New business that will be discussed includes a bill to add a stop sign on Field Street and an ordinance to purchase materials to repair the sewage treatment facility.

The council will also discuss a request from the high school to use certain city streets for an upcoming fundraiser event, and an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.

An appointment for emergency management director and a list of direction and control staff will be considered by the council.

The meeting will also include reports from the city administrator and the city attorney.

This meeting is open to the public.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

