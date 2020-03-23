Counties respond to COVID-19 spread

“This was not, by any means, an easy decision," the news release from Ste. Genevieve officials read. "We understand this is disruptive, inconvenient and stressful. We appreciate the cooperation of the Ste Genevieve County citizens to protect our community.”

In addition to Ste. Genevieve’s enacting of stricter guidelines related to COVID-19, the Washington County Commission approved an order Thursday authorizing establishment of an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Washington County Ambulance District. According to the declaration, the EOC was to “open immediately and continue to operate as necessary to protect the citizens of Washington County.”