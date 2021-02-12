'Country boy' meets girl with 'Dolly Parton heart'

“He said I was sassy and dressed like Gwen Stefani with a Dolly Parton heart.”
That’s how Joe Steinmetz described Becca Niemira when he was getting to know her.
The year was 2003. Joe was 25, going to school and working full-time as an apprentice wireman in St. Louis. He wanted to be an electrician.
Joe lived in Bismarck with his then-2-year-old son Joey.
Becca, 22, had just gotten an apartment with her older sister Monica in South St. Louis where they’d grown up. She was almost ready to graduate from Lutheran Medical School of Nursing and was working at St. Mary’s in Clayton as a graduate nurse. Her orientation RN and a nurse she looked up to, Jamee Steinmetz, had heard that Becca was single.
Jamee asked what Becca thought about “country boys.” She thought her brother-in-law, divorced, needed to start dating again.
“I had never dated anyone who didn’t live in the city,” said Becca. “I was independent and dressed any way I liked.”
She was also goal-oriented, open to new ideas as long as “they jived with my morals.”
Becca’s response to Jamee was, “Sure. If anything, I could make a new friend.”
Eventually Becca gave Jamee her phone number to give to Joe so they could become acquainted. The two couples eventually had time off on the same day and went on a double date.
At first, Joe was shy but “open, friendly and funny with his friends and family.”
He was also goal-oriented and calm and collected. He loved a variety of music, from the country music group Alabama to heavy-metal band Metallica, and so did Becca.
About a month went by, and Becca had forgotten about her blind date. But then one night Joe called. It took her a few seconds to realize who he was.
“I remember he had a nice voice, a bit of an Alan Jackson sound to his voice,” she said.
Becca pointed out that they got to know each other before social media existed.
“Neither of us knew what the other looked like and we both had actually just gotten out of long-term relationships so as friends we planned a date for just the two of us,” she said.
Becca still remembers how blue Joe’s eyes were when she opened the door and how he said her name just like Alan Jackson would have.
“Joe said I opened the door and said, ‘Hi, I’m Becca,’ and put out my hand to shake his,” she said.
His response to her was, “Yes, you are!”
Becca said they were both extremely nervous.
They enjoyed a quiet dinner at a small Mexican restaurant in the city for about two hours. They enjoyed their time together and talked to learn more about each other.
“Our dinner went so well,” said Becca, “and our next date was dinner and a movie.”
Once she got in the car on the second date, Joe hinted that Becca pull the visor down because of the bright sunlight. When she did, a rose fell into her lap.
After a few weeks, Joe introduced Becca to his son Joey, a super-cute red-headed 2-year-old with freckles.
Becca said Joey touched her on the head often and said, “You’re really pretty.”
At that point, Becca said they both had her hooked.
Then one Friday evening they had planned a date. When Joe hadn’t shown up, she tried calling him but there was no answer. So Becca assumed she was being stood up.
But then Joe showed up at her door at 10 p.m. with two smoothies and two steak dinners from the restaurant he had been wiring. He’d gotten caught up in doing overtime. Back at that time, it was unusual for an employee to have a cellphone with them while working, and Joe had been too busy working to leave to make a phone call.
At that point, Becca knew Joe was a “keeper.”
They dated for six months before becoming engaged. The couple were watching TV on his couch one day when Joe bent down like he was picking something up that he had dropped. He bent down on one knee and presented Becca with a beautiful ring and asked her to be his wife.
They were married on June 4, 2005, at Crown Valley Winery in Ste. Genevieve.
Becca said, “One thing years of marriage – good, hard, sad and happy times – have taught us is to keep God first and foremost in our relationship with each other.”
She said they “really talk and really listen to one another.”
They hope to travel the U.S. together and do the best they can to share and show God’s love to everyone they meet.
The couple have three children: Joseph Paul Jr., age 20; daughter Naomi, 14, and Lillian, 12.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal