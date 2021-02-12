'Country boy' meets girl with 'Dolly Parton heart'

“Our dinner went so well,” said Becca, “and our next date was dinner and a movie.”

Once she got in the car on the second date, Joe hinted that Becca pull the visor down because of the bright sunlight. When she did, a rose fell into her lap.

After a few weeks, Joe introduced Becca to his son Joey, a super-cute red-headed 2-year-old with freckles.

Becca said Joey touched her on the head often and said, “You’re really pretty.”

At that point, Becca said they both had her hooked.

Then one Friday evening they had planned a date. When Joe hadn’t shown up, she tried calling him but there was no answer. So Becca assumed she was being stood up.

But then Joe showed up at her door at 10 p.m. with two smoothies and two steak dinners from the restaurant he had been wiring. He’d gotten caught up in doing overtime. Back at that time, it was unusual for an employee to have a cellphone with them while working, and Joe had been too busy working to leave to make a phone call.

At that point, Becca knew Joe was a “keeper.”