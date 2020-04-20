'Country Days' canceled due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the biggest and most popular events in the Parkland won't be happening this year as a result of the coronavirus.

A statement released Monday afternoon by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board reads:

"After careful consideration, and in light of ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the Farmington Regional Chamber has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Country Days previously scheduled for June 5-7. The health and safety of our community, members and partners is our highest priority.

"Having spent the last six months preparing for the show with our advisory committees, entertainers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely disappointed we are unable to safely host the festival at this time. Any payments received will be refunded within the next 30 days.

"We want to thank all our members and partners for their support, open discussions, and encouragement. As many people have reminded us, great things happen when the community comes together in uncertain times. We hope to come together in spirit now and in person soon."

Country Days, sponsored by the chamber, has drawn large crowds to downtown Farmington since its start in the mid-70s.