'Country Days' canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns

One of the biggest and most popular events in the Parkland, the 2020 Country Days Celebration, won't be happening this year as a result of concerns for public safety due to the coronavirus.
A statement released Monday afternoon by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board reads:
"After careful consideration, and in light of ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the Farmington Regional Chamber has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Country Days previously scheduled for June 5-7. The health and safety of our community, members and partners is our highest priority.
"Having spent the last six months preparing for the show with our advisory committees, entertainers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely disappointed we are unable to safely host the festival at this time. Any payments received will be refunded within the next 30 days.
"We want to thank all our members and partners for their support, open discussions, and encouragement. As many people have reminded us, great things happen when the community comes together in uncertain times. We hope to come together in spirit now and in person soon."
Country Days, sponsored by the chamber, has drawn large crowds to downtown Farmington since its birth in the mid-70s. While no one expected this year's celebration, originally set for June 5-7, to be anything less than a rousing success, even in its introduction, COVID-19 was already changing the way things have been traditionally done.
Due to the virus outbreak, the introductory press conference was held from the chamber office online as a Facebook Live Event. Chamber Ambassador Mark Toti, Executive Director Candy Hente and Director of Events Cassie Thomas hosted the video explaining the planned program of events.
The theme — "Country Days / Carnival Nights — was revealed during the event and Mike and Jessie Williams were announced as Mr. and Mrs. Country Days as well. Additionally, Luann Honerkamp and Jessica Harmon of Hope 4 Autism, were chosen as the Country Days Parade marshals.
Unfortunately, the wide array of events planned for this year's Country Days have been canceled due to the microscopic coronavirus. The chamber is looking forward to next year in hopes that things will be back to normal for everyone.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
