Country Days has successful 'reboot'

According to Hente, the use of local musicians for this year's Country Days may turn out to be a permanent change in the years ahead.

"I was blown away at the immense amount of local talent that we have," she said. "I mean, there's so many of them that stand out as incredibly talented people and groups. I heard all kinds of great comments about the Merseal Brothers Band and Shannon Cox. Of course, Route 67 are kind of a Country Days standard, and GTO blew people away. The Johnathan Braddy Band also put on a great show that everybody enjoyed.

"We're definitely going to be incorporating more of our local talent going forward. We're incredibly blessed to have so many people that are this talented. I've talked to people in other communities and they say, 'We could never do a festival with local talent because we don't have anyone like that here.'"

Hente believes the decision to have stages placed throughout the downtown area turned out to be the right, and probably necessary, thing to do.