Country Days Photo Contest winner announced
Country Days Photo Contest winner announced

The Daily Journal / Farmington Press-sponsored 2021 Country Days Photo Contest winner and two runners-up have been chosen. The three-day festival took place last weekend and voting was held this past week.

Based on the number of "likes" received by visitors to the Farmington Country Days Facebook page, the first place prize of a specially-framed copy of the photo and $25 Colton's Steak House gift certificate goes to Summer Marie Howard of Farmington.

Coming in second and third, were first-runner-up Debra Pinkston of Farmington and second-runner-up Nick Hafley of Desloge.

The Daily Journal / Farmington Press offers congratulations to our first-place winner and two runners-up, as well as a big "thank you" to all of the amateur photographers who participated in this year's contest.

