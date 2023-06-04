Country Days weekend celebrates 45 years of tradition

Country Days let out all the stops this year in celebrating its 45th anniversary of providing a weekend of family-friendly fun in downtown Farmington.

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce-sponsored, three-day event, which has been going strong since its inaugural year in 1978, started off with a bang Friday evening with the SERVPRO Country Days Parade. As usual, the parade brought out a large crowd that was anxious to kick off the weekend. People of all ages began packing the sidewalks on Columbia and Liberty streets more than an hour before the parade began.

"We had around 100 entries in this year's parade," said Candy Hente, chamber executive director. "It lasted a little over an hour and the crowd seemed to have a great time. There were lots of smiles on people's faces. It was pretty cool!"

The top entries in this year's parade were: Best in Show – Hefner Furniture; First Place – First State Community Bank; Second Place – No. 9 Coffee Shop; and Third Place – Nicholson Mechanical.

"It wasn't just the winners that did a great job bringing life to this year's Country Days theme, '45 Years of Tradition,'" Hente said. "I thought all of the floats showed so much imagination. I enjoyed seeing how creative they were in making covered wagons and other historic artifacts to represent this year's theme. One of the floats had water spraying — so, very cool."

Saturday morning started early with the annual car show, live musical entertainment, a corn hole tournament, a fireman competition, tours of Long House, a kiddie tractor pull, and the Little Miss and Master competition.

"Little Miss and Master is probably one of my most favorite events because of the setting in Long Park with those sweet, innocent, rosy-cheeked little kids in their Western outfits. It's just so nostalgic and such a traditional part of the culture of small-town America."

Emceeing the long-standing competition — sponsored by Farmington Women of Today — were this year's Mr. and Mrs. Country Days, Gary and Kathy Romine.

Waiting to take the stage to announce the results with his wife, the former state senator said, "I've got the name of the winners secured in my back pocket right now. This is a big thing for the kids and the parents and grandparents."

Taking top honors at the Little Miss and Master competition were Miss and Master Country Days 2023 – Polly Kimrey, daughter of Jordan and Abby Kimrey; and Henry (Gus) Whitener, son of Jake and Mandy Whitener, sponsored by Midwest Regional Bank; First Runner-Up – Karoline Dotson, daughter of Matt and Kristen Dotson; and Owen Barker, son of Dave and Rikki Barker, sponsored by Klassey Kids Daycare; and Second Runner-Up – Molly Miller, daughter of Aaron and Ellen Miller; and Walter Kimrey, son of Jordan and Abby Kimrey, sponsored by Miller Farms LLC.

Country Days has had a long tradition of providing outstanding musical entertainment throughout the weekend festivities and this year was no exception. Gracing the two stages in 2023 were Fields of Eden, Southern Gypsi, London Miscisin, Route 67, the Mineral Area College Dixieland Jazz Band, Ear Candy, Amaryllis, The Billy Brown Band, Crossroads Sweet Water Holler, and on Sunday, the Harvest Church Worship Team.

"Everyone enjoyed all of the bands and individual artists we had this year," Hente said. "The show by Sweet Water Holler was very bittersweet. Lots of people turned out to cheer them on and support them. They have such phenomenal talent and we know that great things are ahead for them in the future, whether they're a band or as individual musicians."

Describing the entire weekend as "fantastic," Hente said, "The temperatures were a little on the warm side, but there was a great breeze blowing. The shade was wonderful! One of the things I noticed was that a lot of people had blankets out in Long Park with their kids just having a picnic and hanging out eating and listening to the music. That was really, really sweet. I stopped by the skate park competition, and they were high and flying through the air doing all kinds of tricks. We had, I think, 138 bikers at the Moonlight Bike Ride this year, which blew my mind. It's been going on a long time and is still very popular."

Asked why people still return to Country Days after 45 years, Hente said, "I just think it's become part of that community. It's something that's inexpensive for families to do. You can spend as little or as much money as you want and you can still have a good time. If you just want to come down, sit in the park, have something cold to drink, and listen to music on the main stage, you can do that. Or if you want to ride rides see vendors and you want to go to the car show or the craft or the quilt show or the tractor show or the jeep show — oh my gosh, that was such a great new addition, as well as the fireman competition. Country Days weekend is such a great kickoff to summer."

