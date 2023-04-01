St. Francois County voters, as well as those living in the cities of Farmington, Park Hills and Leadington, will decide in Tuesday’s election whether to allow a 3% sales tax, over and above that collected by the state, for the local sale of recreational marijuana.

The Daily Journal asked St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe, Park Hills Mayor Stacey Easter and Leadington Mayor Joe Davis why their government entities are proposing a 3% sales tax on the purchase of recreational marijuana.

Describing it as a “sin tax, ”Gallaher said, “We will have increased costs over this because of the various, frankly there's a lot of question marks involved. How do you test for that? The drug dog we had had to be taken out of service and put in another service because he was sensitized to marijuana. And now if a dog that is sensitized to marijuana picks up on heroin, then the defense attorney says, “Well, how do you know he didn't pick up on the marijuana, which is legal? Those are thrown out instantly, so you can't use that dog anymore — so there's another layer of expense. That's $20,000 or $30,000 right there, a onetime cost. My reason, except for the sin tax situation, is that, you know, I'm very concerned about the additional cost of bill-paying.”

Mayor Forsythe voiced his concern about the adverse effects that recreational marijuana use by parents may have on their children.I know most of our citizens don't smoke marijuana, but those who do will pay a three percent sales tax to the city of Farmington, if it is passed,” he said. The three percent sales tax will be used, hopefully, to put back into the school system — not all of it, but some of it will be put back into the school system for things like resource officers that can help children who are living in homes where there is drug use. And so that's what the council has agreed to do with some of the money. We could sure use another resource officer out there. We could use a resource officer in every school we have — I hate to say it, but even in public kindergarten.

Mayor Easter explained that when other towns began considering the tax, her city decided to hop on the bandwagon.

“Additional funds are needed to help with many issues the city is facing,” she said. “Specifically, helping to continually increase wages and rebuild infrastructure. Since most neighboring communities are also considering this tax, we felt it makes sense we do, as well.”

Mayor Davis maintains that his city’s aldermen were interested in being aligned with the state.

“At this point, it’s legal, and while we have no dispensaries or proposed outlets, we want to be sure we have everything in place to address it if we ever reach that point for consideration,” he said.

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) initially raised questions about the idea of counties and municipalities imposing recreational marijuana taxation and thus stacking onto existing state taxes. DOR Director Joel Walters said, "We are concerned that this could add an additional burden on our citizens. We need to be sure that it is fair for everyone."

DOR’s original stance was that cities and counties in the state could not add more than a 10 percent total tax on recreational marijuana sales. This included all state, local, and special taxes combined.

This position was challenged by some Missouri counties and cities that had proposed an additional 3 percent sales tax specifically for recreational marijuana. DOR maintained it did not have the authority to allow any additional taxes above the current state sales tax rate, and therefore it voiced opposition to the proposed increase.

Asked about the DOR statement, Gallaher said, “That's been changed. We are distinctly allowed to do it now. We have a legal opinion on that. That question is a month old, and it's thrown out. It's moot.”