County clerk says 'vote absentee'

With the postponement of April 7 municipal elections until June 2 due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler is urging voters to cast absentee ballots ahead of election day to avoid having to stand in line.
“Since we’ve moved the April election back to June, you’ve got 10 weeks to request absentee ballots or come over and vote at our Weber Road location,” Engler said. “I would hope that especially our seniors would take advantage of that because they can go to our website and with a couple of easy clicks, you can request a ballot. You have to get the request back to me by May 20. We have to have it in so we can get the ballot to you, so you can get it back to us.”
To request an absentee ballot online, go to the St. Francois County homepage at https://sfcgov.org. In the search box, type “request for Missouri absentee ballot” and hit return. Click on the link and download the document. Print the document, fill it out and then return it by mail or in person to the County Clerk’s Office by the May 20 deadline.
Engler added that the entire absentee voting process can also be completed at the county clerk’s Weber Road location.
“We’re open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday,” he said. “You can vote in there. What we’re trying to do is avoid lines come June 2. If you’re disabled and you call us, we will come out and take your vote at your car. You just pull into the portico there and we’ll come to you.
“I’m encouraging as many people as possible to use the absentee ballot. You have 10 weeks to get this done. We ask that you get your request in so you can either do it through the mail or come to our Weber Road office. We sanitize the office before and after every person who comes into the office. You won’t have to stand in line. We don’t have that many people that come in. We’re in an old doctor’s office, so you don’t come in contact with anyone else. You can vote safely.”
Engler stressed that he strongly encourages all senior adult voters to take advantage of the absentee voting option.
“We’re trying to get as many people in and then avoid any type of lines at the polling places,” he said. “If there’s still some [COVID-19] problems when we have the election, we will spread out all the ballots at the polling places. We will sanitize like we did during the March 20 election. We will make it as safe as possible, but it would sure help if half the people voting have already done it absentee and will not be there the day of the elections.”
According to Engler, the completed absentee ballots are kept secure until they are counted June 2.
“We make sure nobody knows what their vote is,” he said. “At our office the votes are private, just like at your polling place. If it’s done through the mail, they come back to our office in the postage-paid envelopes we give you and those envelopes aren’t opened until election day.
"This past election we had one military ballot that was stuck inside one of the envelopes that had come from overseas, so we ended up doing the count two or three times before we went back and opened every envelope we had and shook and shook and shook until the missing ballot fell out.
“We have to come to the exact count just like every precinct does and none of them are open until the absentee committee of Democrats and Republicans get sworn in and open them on that day. They are opened in the presence of everybody and counted in the presence of everybody.”
Engler mention that the June election will be important as it will include several important items on the ballot.
“There’s issues regarding the Central and North County school districts and two tax issues for the city of Farmington,” he said. “All of these entities may be concerned because they’re afraid there won’t be a good voter turnout in June. Why not go ahead and vote absentee in safety?”
Regarding the August election, Engler pointed out that the filing deadline for candidates is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.