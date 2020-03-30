County clerk says 'vote absentee'

“I’m encouraging as many people as possible to use the absentee ballot. You have 10 weeks to get this done. We ask that you get your request in so you can either do it through the mail or come to our Weber Road office. We sanitize the office before and after every person who comes into the office. You won’t have to stand in line. We don’t have that many people that come in. We’re in an old doctor’s office, so you don’t come in contact with anyone else. You can vote safely.”

Engler stressed that he strongly encourages all senior adult voters to take advantage of the absentee voting option.

“We’re trying to get as many people in and then avoid any type of lines at the polling places,” he said. “If there’s still some [COVID-19] problems when we have the election, we will spread out all the ballots at the polling places. We will sanitize like we did during the March 20 election. We will make it as safe as possible, but it would sure help if half the people voting have already done it absentee and will not be there the day of the elections.”

According to Engler, the completed absentee ballots are kept secure until they are counted June 2.