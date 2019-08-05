The St. Francois County Fair wrapped up the week on Saturday with several events.
Antique tractors were on display and Hawthorne Forge gave blacksmithing and knife-making demonstrations throughout the day. Horses were shown and the evening ended with a lawnmower and truck pull, along with a concert by Somebody’s Dog Band.
Every year the fair has a wide range of livestock exhibits and this year was no different. Laci Straughan lives on a farm outside of Farmington. She is the daughter of Nick and Susie Straughan. She has been in 4-H for five years and this was her third year of showing livestock.
This year she had two sheep and a hog. One of her ewes is named Dixie.
“I brought her from Rolla,” she said. “[These] lambs that were out of sheep that are only grand-champion ewes, so I was hoping that she would do good. She is a natural color Suffolk. She was born in February and she placed fifth, but she placed second in our class.”
Falch Farms bought Dixie as a market ewe. After the fair Dixie will go to Falch Farms to be used as breeding stock.
Straughan bought Dodge the pig from Graham’s Hog Farm.
“I’ve bought them for the past two years and they’re awesome,” she said. “He’s a Yorkshire. I always get the ones with the eyebrows, they’re cute. He’s a big baby. He was born in January.
“Last year I bought one from Kendra [Graham] and it placed third in the ring, and ninth overall.”
Dodge placed 36th overall and was bought by MS Farms. The hogs were judged Tuesday and the sheep on Wednesday.
Garrett Holt, 18, of Doe Run had a steer entered into show at the fair. The steer was bought by Desoto Fuels.
“I’ve got a 1,215 pound Charolais steer,” he said. “His name is ‘The Yeti.' He is a little over a year old. He was 17th overall and second in his class.”
Holt is his seventh year of showing animals and is a member of 4-H and the Farmington FFA Organization. He is the son of Chris and Christie Holt.
Holt fed him twice a day, morning and evening. “The Yeti” was brushed every day and put on halter and walked and trained for show three to four times a week.
Holt stayed at the fairgrounds and took care of “The Yeti” all week.
“I got a vacation from work,” he said.
Alton Medlin, 14, raised three rabbits for competition at the fair.
“They are New Zealand breed,” he said. “They are Chestnut, Broken Chestnut, and Broken Chestnut. Chestnut and Broken Chestnut are made from breeding a Ruby Eyed White with a Red New Zealand. These guys weigh three and a half pounds and they got market reserve champion.”
The 75-day-old champion rabbits were bought by Kristy Earhart of Farmers Insurance of Desloge.
Medlin explained that this is his third year showing rabbits and his fourth year in 4-H. He lives outside of Farmington and is the son of Josh and Libby Medlin. The family currently has 68 rabbits.
According to Medlin, unlike many other show livestock, the rabbits are not immediately ready to be released to the buyer right after the fair.
“We will grow them out to where they are as big as the buyers want them to be, because right now they are fair size, they aren’t completely fully grown,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.