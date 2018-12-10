County fixes insurance 'glitch'

A “glitch” in the St. Francois County health insurance system has left at least one county employee owing several months of back payments and has led the county commission to come up with a guideline to hopefully avoid having a similar situation happen in the future.
Addressing the issue at the commission’s Dec. 4 meeting, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “We have a glitch in our system that the employees can call the insurance company directly and change the coverage of their family members. The problem is that the county often doesn’t know about that until we start getting bills for that additional coverage.”
Gallaher drew the audience's attention to a PowerPoint projected on the wall with the names of four affected employees blocked out, along with a listing of the back payments owed, totaling $1,232.73.
“So, the employee can be behind a month or two and you can see that adds up to some dollars,” he said. “Of course, I’ve blocked out the names, but you can see there are four employees there that have accrued a little bit of backlogged insurance cost — but we want to address that.”
It was suggested to Gallaher that employees be required to inform the county immediately following any changes made to their insurance coverage.
“I would suggest we put in some certain time limit — a day or two after they’ve changed their withholding,” Gallaher said.
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson said he felt the responsibility of informing the county be squarely placed on the shoulders of the employees.
Gallaher added, “And we can place it in the employee manual.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to require the employees inform the county about any changes to their insurance within the pay period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.