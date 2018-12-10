Try 1 month for 99¢
County fixes insurance 'glitch'
St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, left, and Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson discuss how best to fix a "glitch" in the health insurance for county employees that could cause a shortage in their monthly withdrawal.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

A “glitch” in the St. Francois County health insurance system has left at least one county employee owing several months of back payments and has led the county commission to come up with a guideline to hopefully avoid having a similar situation happen in the future.

Addressing the issue at the commission’s Dec. 4 meeting, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “We have a glitch in our system that the employees can call the insurance company directly and change the coverage of their family members. The problem is that the county often doesn’t know about that until we start getting bills for that additional coverage.”

Gallaher drew the audience's attention to a PowerPoint projected on the wall with the names of four affected employees blocked out, along with a listing of the back payments owed, totaling $1,232.73.

“So, the employee can be behind a month or two and you can see that adds up to some dollars,” he said. “Of course, I’ve blocked out the names, but you can see there are four employees there that have accrued a little bit of backlogged insurance cost — but we want to address that.”

It was suggested to Gallaher that employees be required to inform the county immediately following any changes made to their insurance coverage.

“I would suggest we put in some certain time limit — a day or two after they’ve changed their withholding,” Gallaher said.

Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson said he felt the responsibility of informing the county be squarely placed on the shoulders of the employees.

Gallaher added, “And we can place it in the employee manual.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to require the employees inform the county about any changes to their insurance within the pay period.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

