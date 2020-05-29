County health confirms case 41

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Center reported on Friday a confirmed COVID-19 case at a local congregate facility. The case is associated with an outbreak in another county, but the person lives at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health on Highway 32 outside of Farmington. It coincides with the state's extension of phase-one reopening.

The case count also rose to 41 for the county on Friday. There are now six active cases.

The case at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health was counted in Thursday’s numbers.

“That’s a concern that this could cause more cases in that facility,” Health Center Director Amber Elliott said. “This case was acquired outside of the county.”

According to the health center, the facility is taking steps to test all patients and staff.

“Any cases in congregate facilities are just a high risk for other transmission to occur within the facility, so that’s what we are trying to prevent,” Elliott said. “They’re following CDC recommendations and isolating in the facility.”

The health center is aware of 1,450 residents who have been tested so far for the virus.

The recent cases have been contacts of other confirmed cases, Elliott said.