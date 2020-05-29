County health confirms case 41

The St. Francois County Health Center reported on Friday a confirmed COVID-19 case at a local congregate facility. The case is associated with an outbreak in another county, but the person lives at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health on Highway 32 outside of Farmington. It coincides with the state's extension of phase-one reopening.
The case count also rose to 41 for the county on Friday. There are now six active cases.
The case at Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health was counted in Thursday’s numbers.
“That’s a concern that this could cause more cases in that facility,” Health Center Director Amber Elliott said. “This case was acquired outside of the county.”
According to the health center, the facility is taking steps to test all patients and staff.
“Any cases in congregate facilities are just a high risk for other transmission to occur within the facility, so that’s what we are trying to prevent,” Elliott said. “They’re following CDC recommendations and isolating in the facility.”
The health center is aware of 1,450 residents who have been tested so far for the virus.
The recent cases have been contacts of other confirmed cases, Elliott said.
“That’s good news because they are not cases that we don’t know the source of and we start thinking, ‘oh, is there some community transmission happening with this disease?’” Elliott explained. “Again, it’s something we are going to have to continue to be vigilant on. The virus isn’t going to disappear.”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson also announced on Friday that phase one of the state’s recovery plan will extend through June 15.
“I think it’ll give all of us extra time to continue to plan for phase two, although we haven’t seen any plans from the state as to what they are thinking for phase two,” Elliott said. “To help evaluate data and testing, that helps to give local health departments and local officials time to look at those types of things.”
Elliott said she still expects there to be some sort of restrictions on congregate facilities, especially nursing homes, in phase two.
“The state plan is extremely important and then you also have to take into context what is happening locally in the way of risk,” Elliott said. “I think we are still going to see restrictions on that population given high risk for transmission and high risk population for severe complications. And also there’s the balancing act of these folks need socialization and they want to see their families. But it’s a high risk, so it’s weighing those things. I know those are things at the state level and with (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) that they’re discussing.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
