The Madison County Collector's Office is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.

MSHP Lt. Philip Gregory said the investigation into allegations of stealing began Nov. 15 at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

As this is an ongoing investigation, Gregory said no more information could be released at this time.

Madison County Collector Debby Boone and Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon both refrained from making statements due to it being an open investigation.

Boone was first elected to the office in 2010 and was re-elected to the position this month.

Madison County Prosecutor Dwight Robbins' office indicated it is not involved in the investigation and has turned the matter over to the Public Corruption Division at the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Communications Director Mary Compton at the Missouri Attorney General's Office said, "We have been appointed as special prosecutor in the matter and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.”

This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will work to provide updates as they become available. 

