After holding a lengthy discussion at its Jan. 31 meeting about the St. Francois County Morgue’s $100,000 deficit this past fiscal year, the county commission at its Tuesday meeting passed a new, one-year contract with the forensic pathologist to use the county’s autopsy suite at the Weber Road Facility.

At the Jan. 31 meeting, County Clerk Kevin Engler brought up the morgue’s deficit and suggested it would be in the county’s best interest if the other 23 counties who used the facility for their autopsies would pay a greater share of the expenses than they have.

At the end of the discussion, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher told his fellow commissioners that efforts would be made to decrease the deficit by contacting the counties before their approval of the next fiscal year’s budgets.

At Thursday’s meeting at the courthouse annex, Gallaher reviewed the forensic pathologist’s one-year contract with the commissioners before calling for a vote.

The contract requires that the autopsy doctor pay the county half of the medical waste disposal cost and half of the medical supplies cost, along with $10,000 per year, plus applicable tax, to provide restitution for Morgue Director Dana Shuh’s assistance in performing autopsies. Additionally, the pathologist will receive $150 per the total number of autopsies performed, an increase of $50 from last year’s contract. The number of autopsies performed in 2022 totaled 281, and it was estimated that the forensic pathologist paid the county around $52,000.

“I have listed here the new numbers on the contract,” he said. “And as we’ve said in the past, we will spend this next year working on trying to get a better contract to bring in more funds for the county, to reimburse us more for the 22 counties we’re serving on this. So, I have a motion to approve a one-year contract, including these items for the forensic pathologist. And again, I’ll make a motion that we approve the board contract for the year 2023.”

In answer to a question from the gallery about the amount of money received by the county from the forensic pathologist in 2022, Gallaher said, “[The county] owns the building and the equipment, and [the forensic pathologist] runs a business out of that doing the autopsies. And so, his business pays us back these listed items. And I think it’s higher than the $52,000 number. I went through the list. I saw some items that weren’t included in that.”

A follow-up question asked if the fact that the other counties have not been paying their fair share has impacted the forensic pathologist’s work.

Gallaher said, “Well, we’re going to have a meeting with him in very short order, possibly this week, and talk about that. And [District 1 Commissioner Kary Buckley] is getting information from other counties that work with us, and what they’re paying now, and frankly, what they think they could pay, rather than go to St. Louis. And so, that’s in discussion at this point.”

The county commissioners unanimously approved the new contract.

Among other actions, the commission:

Renewed a contract with Bradley D. Ross, a certified professional geologist who works with the county assessor’s office in handling geology, mining and mineral appraisals. County Assessor Eric Dugal noted Ross is one of the few certified mining appraisers in the county.

Increased the hourly rate from $80 to $90 for GIS Parcel maintenance. Some of the costs are shared by Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties.

Heard from Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher that “very few builders and contractors” are purchasing county building permits, which only cost $20 and allow the county to catch problems before construction has begun. Gallaher stressed that the rules need to be “improved.”

Heard a report from the county treasurer that the sales tax report for January showed a year-to-date increase of 12.3% in revenue.