One week after a representative of the Missouri State Auditor’s Office requested materials from the St. Francois County Commission to perform an audit of County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin’s office, the county auditor has already made available the first of four stacks of requisitions and receipts to the state for its use.
At its Sept. 11 meeting, the commissioners heard from CPA Pamela Allison, the audit manager for the Office of the State Auditor, who spoke about the upcoming audit. She also introduced Certified Fraud Examiner Jim Kiser who is overseeing the investigation into allegations made on the state’s Whistleblower Hotline that County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin inappropriately used county funds on questionable expenditures. Concerns were also expressed about alleged bonus payments made to employees of the prosecutor’s office without approval of the county commission.
In discussing the length of time needed for Kiser to complete the audit, Allison told the commissioners it would be performed as efficiently and effectively as possible, but would ultimately depend on how quickly the county could provide the records and other materials that had been requested.
County Auditor Louie Seiberlich reported to the commission that the process of providing records for the state auditor is already well underway.
“As of this morning we have researched the files of 2012 through 2018, year-to-date and individually prepared about 8,500 pages, not including almost 1,000 pages previously pulled for Sunshine requests.”
Missouri’s Sunshine Law sets out the specific instances when a meeting, record or vote may be closed, while stressing these exceptions are to be strictly interpreted to promote the public policy of openness. People can make requests to be given a copy of records by making a Sunshine request of the governing body — in this case St. Francois County.
Seiberlich continued, “It was a time-consuming task, having spent six full work days just on this, as each requisition had to be researched, all the staples removed — some with as many as five staples per requisition — by hand. Then each page, paper and receipt were hand scanned electronically. As you can imagine, with multiple persons handling the files over six years, we felt a little like Sheriff Bullock investigating a mystery.”
According to Seiberlich, four members of his staff spent more than 161 hours preparing for the state audit, not including the hours spent for answering Sunshine requests — nor the time and paperwork provided by other county offices being audited.
“The state auditors spent two days in our office, as well as spending time with other officeholders and are reviewing our work,” Seiberlich said. “They were very complimentary of our due diligence. At present they have returned to their office in Springfield but they are expected to return next week to the courthouse annex.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said he spoke with Allison and Kiser prior to last week’s meeting and asked them several questions about the audit.
“One of the questions I asked was about how some of the procedures for bookkeeping and auditing will change next year,” he said. “Every year there’s a small percentage of the procedures that are legal now but won’t be appropriate next year.
"So, when you’re doing a multi-year thing, some of that stuff was appropriate then but may not be now. So, how do you determine that? They agreed that can be a problem. That’s something they have to deal with on a regular basis.”
Seiberlich responded, “Well, I think Pamela has almost 30 years in this business and Jim is completing his Masters Degree in Forensic Auditing, so I think they’re more than capable of making that adjustment.”
