On May 9, two counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child and one misdemeanor count of animal abuse were filed against both Brandon Lee Lamacchia, 36, of Ironton, and Cassandra Leann Fuller, 28, of Thayer, in St. Francois County.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a witness contacted police after seeing two children, 3 and 4 years old, walking down the street naked.

The children were reportedly covered in blood and feces and their heads were shaved bald. Investigators were allegedly able to locate the home from which the children wandered away.

The report states the front door was open, and trash and children’s toys were outside. Investigators say that when they entered the home, the odor of feces, spoiled milk, and trash was overwhelming. According to the report, dirty diapers, trash, and food in various stages of decomposition were strewn throughout the residence.

A dog cage with a padlock was reportedly found inside the home with two puppies locked inside. The puppies were allegedly covered in something green as well as in their own excrement. Lamacchia and Fuller were reportedly found inside a bedroom sleeping naked in a bed. Fuller and Lamacchia were arrested and charged separately.

Lamacchia is scheduled for an initial appearance Friday, July 21, at 8 a.m. Fuller has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3 and 1:30 p.m.

Both proceedings will take place in the St. Francois County Courthouse.