Couple 'in love' with their community

"We didn’t have a basement, so Dad put me, my mom and little brother on the bed in the front bedroom and covered us up. Just before it hit, he said, ‘we better go to the back.’ We went to the back bedroom and covered up. I remember looking out from under the covers and the house looked like an accordion — everything was moving in and out. After it was over, we checked the house and there was a telephone pole laying across the bed in the front bedroom. It was a miracle.”

A few years later, Mike got called up to go to Vietnam.

“In ’66 I got orders to go to Vietnam," he said. "I spent 13 months over there. When I come back, I went to Fort Sam Houston in Texas where I was stationed for the last 18 months.”

Speaking about the problems he and other Vietnam veterans faced when they came back home, Mike said, “It’s a different society nowadays. When I came back from Vietnam into California, we landed and came into the terminal. There were protesters in there. They were spitting at us, calling us baby killers and all this stuff. We weren’t accepted when we came back from there. It was tough compared to the way it is today. The Vietnam War got written off, to a certain extent.”

According to Mike, some of the stigma of that time seems to continue in certain situations.