Couples share how they met

“Of course he did and that is how we met and got to know each other with our girls right in the middle,” said Shelley Tracy.

The couple got to know each other and their girls. Ben had Kinley and Kambria, and Shelley had Adeline and Amy.

Ben and Shelley were married in June 2017.

Valentine’s Day 2021 will be “all about our beautiful girls,” said Shelley. “We have plans to stay in, and Ben’s cooking for us all!”

She said he plans to use his new smoker to cook steaks, and daughter Amy, their little baker, is making cupcakes.

“We will also probably share funny old stories with the girls,” she said. “We can’t wait!”

Alan and Laura Richardson

A mutual friend invited Alan Richardson to church to meet Laura Masters without her knowing. Alan ended up getting a speeding ticket on the way to church that day because he was running late and couldn’t find the church. The ticket cost him $260.

Although Alan made it to church that day, he didn’t tell Laura about the ticket until that night when he called her. A few weeks later Laura told Alan that she was worth the $260 when he had to go to court in Leadwood for his ticket.