Couples share how they met

Ursula Warren used to say she would never marry again unless the guy showed up at the door and said, “God sent me.”
One day Steve Warren showed up at her door, toolbox in hand, and said those exact words: “God sent me.”
It was early in their friendship when Steve had seen Ursula’s Facebook post about being at the laundromat on a Saturday because her washing machine was broken.
It was just a few minutes after she returned home that Steve knocked on her door to fix her washing machine.
“You don’t need to be at the laundromat on a Saturday,” he told her.
“That was close enough for me,” said Ursula.
The two met when they both worked at Parkland Health Center. Ursula was the marketing director and Steve worked as the HVAC technician. She already knew his son Brandon and daughter-in-law Melanie.
Ursula had heard about Steve’s artistic talent, so when she signed the hospital up for the annual scarecrow contest, she sought assistance from Steve.
Steve agreed to help, and the entire group had a great time building the scarecrow together. Ursula and Steve struck up a friendship. Then they began recording music together. They enjoyed recording duets, some pop/rock songs and used the website Singsnap. Steve recorded his track at his home while Ursula recorded hers at her house. Then they mixed them together to see how the songs sounded.
“We always had such a good time together,” said Ursula. “Our friendship grew over time, and Steve became my best friend.”
She said somewhere along the line it became more and knew they would always be together.
The couple, who reside in Farmington, has now been married for nearly seven years. Ursula said Steve is still her best friend and they continue to have so much fun together.
“Whatever we are doing, as long as we’re doing it together, we’re happy,” she said.
This year, Valentine’s Day will be spending time with their grandkids so their children can have a date night. Steve and Ursula plan to play games and enjoy the company of their family. They’ll likely enjoy a shrimp boil together on a different day.
“We believe we were made for one another,” said Ursula. “It took us a very long time to find one another, so we feel we have to live it to the fullest now that we have.”
Ben and Shelley Tracy
A youth basketball game had just concluded at the Farmington Civic Center.
Eight-year-old Amy looked over and saw Ben Tracy lift up his daughters Kinley and Kambria to make baskets in the net. Amy didn’t hesitate to ask Ben to lift her up, too.
“Of course he did and that is how we met and got to know each other with our girls right in the middle,” said Shelley Tracy.
The couple got to know each other and their girls. Ben had Kinley and Kambria, and Shelley had Adeline and Amy.
Ben and Shelley were married in June 2017.
Valentine’s Day 2021 will be “all about our beautiful girls,” said Shelley. “We have plans to stay in, and Ben’s cooking for us all!”
She said he plans to use his new smoker to cook steaks, and daughter Amy, their little baker, is making cupcakes.
“We will also probably share funny old stories with the girls,” she said. “We can’t wait!”
Alan and Laura Richardson
A mutual friend invited Alan Richardson to church to meet Laura Masters without her knowing. Alan ended up getting a speeding ticket on the way to church that day because he was running late and couldn’t find the church. The ticket cost him $260.
Although Alan made it to church that day, he didn’t tell Laura about the ticket until that night when he called her. A few weeks later Laura told Alan that she was worth the $260 when he had to go to court in Leadwood for his ticket.
Laura was already working as secretary at West County Middle School, and Alan worked in construction when they met. They got married in December 2001.
They now have one son, Silas, 12, and one daughter, Sawyer, 7.
For this Valentine’s Day, they plan to spend the day together as a family.
Steven and Jennifer Thomas
Jennifer Thomas met Steven Thomas at her nephew’s birthday party. Her sister Amanda Settles already knew Steven. Jennifer worked with Steven’s mother Linda at the time at the Valley R-6 School District.
“Everyone thought his mom set us up,” said Jennifer, “but it was actually my sister.”
After the party, Steven called his mom and told her that he met someone. He told her who it was and Linda said, “Well, that’s who I’ve been telling you about from work!”
Jennifer now works for the West County School District. Steven is an HVAC maintenance technician and is pastor at Leadwood First Baptist Church. They have been married for eight years.
The couple, of Leadwood, have four children: Andrew Thomas, 15, Drake Williams, 14, Nathaniel Thomas, 13, and Macey Williams, 10.
For Valentine’s Day this year, the couple will be going to church to have a special lunch with her parents after church.
“He doesn’t know it yet, but I think he might cook me dinner,” said Jennifer.
Byron and Brandy Pratt
In 1997, Brandy and Byron Pratt celebrated Christmas, her birthday on Dec. 26 and their wedding on Dec. 27.
That December was a very busy month for the couple.
The couple went to school together and graduated from West County in 1996. They officially started dating after she left a note on his truck windshield while he was working at the Terre Du Lac Country Club.
The Pratts will celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021 by having dinner together at 12 West in Farmington on Saturday and their usual family church routine on Sunday.
The couple have two children, son Reid, a college student, and daughter Ella, a high school junior.
Matthew and Alayna Grace Momot
Matthew Momot is taking his new wife, Alayna Grace, to the elegant rooftop restaurant Top of the Marq in Cape Girardeau for Valentine’s Day. It’s the place where he proposed and her favorite restaurant.
The two “knew” of each other since middle school through mutual friends. Matthew tried to take Alayna out on a date for years. She finally agreed to go with him in March 2019.
The couple married on July 25, 2020, in Farmington.
Alayna said Matthew is “the funniest man I’ve ever known. He makes it seem like making me laughing is his full-time job!”
She said Matthew is also patient and “so kind and always makes sure I know that ‘everything will be the way it’s supposed to be.’”
She said he goes out of his comfort zone to try new activities with her such as cooking, playing new board games and traveling to new places.
The couple recently returned from an amazing trip to Montana which Alayna surprised Matthew with for Christmas. They drove together for a little getaway. They also recently found out and announced while in Montana that they are expecting their first baby in September.
“We could not be more excited for this new life we are bringing into this world,” said Alayna.
Brendan Pingel and Emma Porterfield
Brendan Pingel and Emma Porterfield attended high school together, but their paths never crossed until her sophomore year and his senior year. They started talking on Instagram and officially became a couple after their first date on March 16, 2017.
The couple set their upcoming wedding date for Sept. 18, 2021. Because of this, they plan to save money instead of buying each other gifts for Valentine’s Day. They’ll likely go out to dinner or stay home and watch a movie together.
Emma is looking forward to sharing many experiences together with Brendan in the future. They’ve watched each other graduate from high school, complete college, begin their careers and gain independence.
“There are certain life experiences that I am really looking forward to once we are married, such as having children,” said Emma.
The couple have great role models in their lives. Growing up, Emma always knew she wanted to marry someone who would love her the way she has watched her father love her mother. Her parents, Paul and Amanda Porterfield, have been the most influential people in her life. She met Brendan’s parents, Mike and Linda Pingel, four years ago.
“Right away I knew they were the perfect representation of marriage,” said Emma. “Anyone who has met them can agree with me when I say that they are truly made for each other.”
Emma said she’s looking forward to spending the rest of her life with Brendan.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal