"Cover the Cruiser" fundraiser set for Friday

The Central Rebels and the Farmington Knights will face each other on the football field Friday night at Central High School, and both schools are hoping to score big by raising funds for their districts' Special Olympic athletes with a new event called "Cover the Cruiser."

As Central plays its last scheduled game of the season against Farmington on Friday at 7 p.m., gameday spectators can compete to "Cover the Cruisers" of their school resource officers (SRO) with donation stickers.

During the game, the police cruisers of both schools' SROs will be parked behind one of the end zones of the Central football field.

At the start of the game, fans will see some stickers already on the cruisers, representing the money donated throughout this week. More stickers will be added as donations are collected during the game until halftime. The district that collects the most money will be announced by the end of the game.

The money that each district collects will then go to their school's Special Olympics program.

Like most area schools, Central and Farmington have several students who attend Special Olympics programs throughout the school year. Many student-athletes participate in Special Olympic events such as cross country, basketball, track and field, and bowling. Funds raised at Friday night's game will go toward transportation to events and practices, bowling rental fees, uniforms, and food.

Cpl. Andrew Rieger, one of Central's SROs, said fundraising has already been underway at the different school buildings. He said many teachers had donated to the cause by paying $20 to wear "comfy clothes" all week. At Central Elementary, the class that raises the most money by weeks-end gets to pie Rieger in the face, he explained. Rieger mentioned that students at West Elementary were purchasing foot-long lengths of duct tape for a donated dollar to tape their school's SRO to a wall.

Central's Director of Curriculum, Assessment, and Safety, Lori England, said that along with the schools raising money this week, local businesses had been encouraged to participate in the fundraiser by collecting donations and getting stickers signed to place on the cruisers during the game. She noted that any donation dollar amount would get a person's name on a sticker.

England and Reiger have worked together with Farmington School District staff to organize the first-ever Cover the Cruiser, an event they hope will become a fun yearly competitive fundraiser going forward.