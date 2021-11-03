Covering a tornado from a reporter's point of view

I recently told my managing editors that when I hired on to report the news, I certainly didn’t expect that one of my possibly biggest stories ever — at least weather-wise — was to happen outside my front door in a rural, remote setting.
The EF-3, 42.4 mile tornado starting in southern St. Francois County and ending east of Chester, Illinois, went by what I estimate as 200-300 yards from my home. If it was daylight, I could have easily seen it from my front porch; a dangerous proposition at best as some debris landed at the end of the driveway.
About 8 p.m. Sunday night, I was watching the radar show most of the severe storm moving to the north of our residence. There was a small thunderstorm cell showing just to the southeast of us. It looked fairly severe, however no rotation was shown with it compared to other much larger cells being tracked throughout the region. Not much in the way of precipitation or even wind around the house while colleagues were talking about how bad the weather was at my location. Really? Not exactly — yet. There were only light winds and moderate rain.
At about 8:30 p.m., everything went dead still and the rain stopped. It’s interesting how most everyone has experienced stillness night or day where there is no wind whatsoever. If the temperature is moderate, the stillness can be quite pleasant. This stillness was very, very different and not pleasant.
It was at this time that I started hearing the “freight train” sound that I’ve heard described before, but not heard for myself. There was a kind of duality of mind in that it was a type of noise I have often heard in my time in the trucking and agricultural industry and dismissed as part of the normal background noise. At the same time, the awareness of the time and weather starts kicking in and I started understanding the situation.
It is really worrisome when that noise starts and you really don’t know where it is going to go. The only reference I had was the professional, high-resolution up to-the-minute weather radar app on my smartphone. The question is, was this enough to go by?
I send the others to the basement and watched that phone app. That small cell fairly distant from the main storm is marching just to the south of the house as the “train” slowly comes along. I turn on the floodlight out front and watch those very still trees. The new concern was when the wind starts lightly blowing in the other direction. I turned off the light and headed to the basement myself and wait for the “train” to go by.
Very soon after, the wind came back up and the rain started again. At no time did the wind blow enough to damage anything other than shoving a yard lounger off the front porch. It was time to move and do some reporting.
Having spent time around first responders and listening to the scanner as part of my work, the important thing for all involved is accurate information. Being the trained weather spotter that I am, I promptly forgot to call the National Weather Service (NWS) to report the tornado. The reality was that I did not actually see a tornado, so there would have been indecision on my part had I thought to call.
I’m pretty sure I heard one, but did not yet know that one went through. The wife and I drove to one end of the county road and saw definite tornado damage. I called 911 and reported the damage and road blockage and they said they would forward it to the NWS. Going the other way and onto Route AA, I came to the devastation in the other direction.
The basement house was totally destroyed. The roof had been ripped off and the contents and frame wall of the front of the west facing home had been shoved to the rear concrete wall. A neighbor was digging through the debris to get to the resident trapped inside. A friend of his was standing at the top of the basement wall. The neighbor yelled at me and asked if I had a chainsaw with me. I didn’t but went back home to get it.
This is where my intense stupidity kicked into overdrive. While running to the truck that had the chainsaw, I slipped and hyperextended the other foot, folding my toes way too far up toward the shin. After sitting for about 10 seconds, the adrenaline kicked back in and I grabbed the saw and went back to the damaged house. Without a doubt, by the time I got back the neighbor was freed from the debris.
My “hero” work was confined to helping lift the man up the basement wall and out into the yard. In this case, my performance as a zero definitely outdid my performance as a hero. In the case of tornadoes doing severe damage in three counties, his was the only official injury and mine was unofficial. You have permission to laugh at me, the officials in two counties have done so already.
For a few hours, I was trying to get around and see where more of the damage was concentrated. I was also answering texts and phone calls from people wondering my status based upon news reports of the area. I also was getting into some minor domestic trouble.
Sunday morning had started off relatively normal with dressing up and going to church. At about 4 p.m. the wife and I went for a walk down our road. She said that I should change out of my good clothes for the walk, which I deemed unnecessary. At about midnight Sunday night, I finally took my good clothes off with some blood stains on the dress shirt from a cut on my finger and mud on my favorite slacks. My wife dryly said, “I told you to change your clothes this afternoon.”
In context, my discomforts were very minimal compared to those who lost their homes and buildings that night. My house was without power until Tuesday afternoon. The nuisance is trivial compared to the issues that others have. The only problem I truly had was walking and getting cleaned up for work, something I didn’t get to do for the next day.
The look on my editor’s face when I walked into the office at about noon Monday unshaven, in jeans, flannel shirt, wearing a ball cap and limping like Chester from the Gunsmoke TV series was priceless. I’m not sure at first if he really knew who I was.
One of the confounding things about covering this was the change from the nighttime to daytime perspective of the damage. Sunday night visibility was limited to just what the lights showed as rescues and clearing took place. Coming back to the same location the next day gave an amazing revelation of the much larger area of destruction.
Everything about reporting in a situation like this becomes much more complicated than normal. I use a case with my iPhone to protect it; it has a plastic screen that covers the main screen. In just light rain, water gets down between the case and screen rendering it almost inoperable. Cell service is normally spotty in a lot of locations and seemingly worse at the time.
Communicating with coworkers on Facebook Messenger was on and off. Roads were closed, requiring detours and U-turns. I drove close to 150 miles from Sunday night to Monday evening and never was farther than 20 miles from Farmington. Information from various sources are often conflicting and change constantly; often articles just written up by reporters had to be changed by the editor on the fly as new information came in.
It’s still a dangerous world out there after a tornado strikes. It’s easy to see on television the destruction happening in real time with homes and other buildings being ripped apart. Not so obvious afterwards is the danger of driving and walking around the affected areas — especially at night. If possible, stay where you are, period. This is not a time for casual sightseers. A scene of damage can still be a “living, moving” problem.
Although there were no natural gas lines in these areas there were some calls for leaking propane tanks, a sure catastrophic explosion if ignited. High voltage power lines were down in many places, including tangled in trees uprooted and twisted onto the roads, a sure quick way to get electrocuted. Leaning trees could still fall over because of weakened roots and wet ground.
Building debris is often on the roads offering screws and nails for puncturing tires. Small limbs cover the roadway, often flipping up under a vehicle and possibly causing damage. Sharp edges abound on damaged building sites easily causing cuts and slashes if one moves too quickly. Everything is wet from rain and sometimes coated with mud that is very slippery. Even response crews trained in such matters have to move carefully at times to prevent further injury.
As I write this on Friday, I am still limping along and now in the process of drastically reducing my caffeine intake. It’s been a blur of a long six days communicating with officials, unearthing new stories about the storms and doing other routine articles that would normally be done. There are too many details to remember or write about. Although it’s been tiring doing news coverage of the storm, the task is relatively easy compared to the hours of intense work of linemen getting the power back on and road crews getting the roads cleared up.
When I survey the miles of devastation, hear about other sites that I have not been to, and see the reports from emergency managers, it’s astounding the almost total lack of even injuries involved in this outbreak. This situation also shows me what great people this area has when I see volunteers in crews working hard at cleaning up and making repairs within a day or two and people that need help are getting it.
Taken all together, it is bad news to show you pictures of destroyed homes, but much better news for me to tell you as a reporter that there were very few injuries and no fatalities.
Yes, there is the old news saying “If it bleeds, it leads.” Fortunately, the only blood I saw was a cut from my own finger.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com