COVID-19 cases jump to 38

The St. Francois County Health Center reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 38 cases.

There are five active cases, according to the health center's numbers.

Two of the new cases were transmitted via contact with another case, and one is still under investigation. All three cases are men, including two in their 20s and one in their 40s.

The zip codes for the new cases are 63601, 63628, and 63640-- the areas of Park Hills or Desloge, Bonne Terre and Farmington, respectively.

The Ste. Genevieve Health Department also reported a new case on Tuesday, bringing its total to nine.

Even though the weather is warming and our communities are reopening, COVID-19 is still a significant risk in Missouri, according to the SFC Health Center.

The health center suggests residents continue to practice these preventative measures while enjoying summer activities:

If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.

Practice social distancing inside and outside.

Wear a cloth face covering or mask when you are around other people.

Wash your hands often.

Plan activities and outings that can be done safely so you can focus on having fun and not on the virus.

Look for outdoor recreation spots that are less crowded so you can practice physical distancing easily.