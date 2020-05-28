COVID-19 cases rise

“The good news is that person didn’t work while they were sick or even in the realm of when they would have been infectious,” Elliott added.

Out of the 40 cases that have been confirmed in SFC since March 22, Elliott said, four of them have been asymptomatic.

“That’s really important when we think about masks and all of those preventative things that we talk about every week and that you are seeing in the news and pretty much everywhere right now,” Elliott said. “It’s really important that we continue to do those things because, even if we think we are not sick, we could be sick.”

The health center still recommends that residents wear masks when out in public, practice good hand hygiene, and continue to practice social distancing.

“The things that we’re doing can protect you, but it also protects the people around you, which is important,” Elliott said.

It’s possible that the Memorial Day holiday could bring an increase in cases, according to Elliott, but it’s hard to say for sure. If it does happen, it won’t show in the data for a couple of weeks.