COVID-19 cases rise

The St. Francois County Health Center reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 40.
The two new cases are associated with an outbreak in another county, according to Health Center Director Amber Elliott.
There are five active cases. But no one is currently hospitalized with the virus, Elliott said.
Most of the cases over the past couple of weeks, Elliott said in Thursday’s Facebook update, have been contacts from other cases, which is good news.
“That means we are not seeing this active, widespread issue in the community,” Elliott added. “But we want to continue to be vigilant because the likelihood is that there are cases out there. So we need to treat it like there are cases out there and continue to do those preventative measures.”
The Ste. Genevieve Health Department reported two new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 11, and the Washington County Health Department reported one new confirmed case, bringing the total to 12 cases.
Elliott did address the situation at Camelot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Farmington.
According to a release on Camelot’s Facebook page from Tuesday, an employee has tested positive, but the employee has not worked since April 27. All residents and employees will be tested whether or not they are showing symptoms, the release stated.
“The good news is that person didn’t work while they were sick or even in the realm of when they would have been infectious,” Elliott added.
Out of the 40 cases that have been confirmed in SFC since March 22, Elliott said, four of them have been asymptomatic.
“That’s really important when we think about masks and all of those preventative things that we talk about every week and that you are seeing in the news and pretty much everywhere right now,” Elliott said. “It’s really important that we continue to do those things because, even if we think we are not sick, we could be sick.”
The health center still recommends that residents wear masks when out in public, practice good hand hygiene, and continue to practice social distancing.
“The things that we’re doing can protect you, but it also protects the people around you, which is important,” Elliott said.
It’s possible that the Memorial Day holiday could bring an increase in cases, according to Elliott, but it’s hard to say for sure. If it does happen, it won’t show in the data for a couple of weeks.
“I hope that people are doing their best when they are gathering with their family or they are trying to start doing some normal things to kind of prevent that,” Elliott added.
SFC didn’t see a huge spike after Mother’s Day, Elliott did say.
“So that’s a really good thing,” she said. “Of course, we are at 40, but we haven’t seen this spike in community transmission … That really is because a lot of people are trying to the right thing and trying to do those preventative measures and are really doing the best we can.”
Phase two of the state’s plan for recovery is schedule to go into effect on Monday, but Elliott said she still hasn’t heard much about it. She does expect the current recommendations like social distancing to still remain in place.
The state is having several free community testing events the next couple of weeks, with Jefferson and Cape Girardeau Counties being the closest. You do not have to be symptomatic to be tested.
Testing has been an issue since the beginning, Elliot said, but numbers have been getting better. The health center is aware of over 1,400 residents that have been tested.
“I think we’re going to continue to see that capacity increase,” Elliot said. “We know that the state is doing some testing in congregate facilities across the state and in our area. So it will be interesting to see the data that comes from that.”
Testing site info is as follows:
Jefferson County
- June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Faith Community Church, House Springs
- June 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hillsboro Civic Center, Hillsboro
Cape Girardeau County
- June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Arena Park, Cape Girardeau
Those who would like to be tested can pre-register for the site nearest them at health.mo.gov/communitytest.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
