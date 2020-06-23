COVID-19 cases up by 10

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 91.
There are 43 active cases, according to the health center's update on Facebook.
Thirty-eight cases are associated with the outbreak at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre. The health center reported the outbreak on Friday. The number of reported cases has risen by 36 since Friday.
A total of 2,986 inmates and staff have been tested at the facility. The health center said on Monday that the facility is still receiving test results.
Inmates who have been in the facility for 14 days or more prior to testing will be counted in St. Francois County stats, per Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines.
Employees who are St. Francois County residents will be counted in the county's stats. Cases which reside outside of St. Francois County will be sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.
Of the 91 total cases in St. Francois County, 70 have been transmitted through contact with another confirmed case; 18 of the cases have no known source of contact.
The Washington County Health Department is reporting four active cases and the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department is reporting two active cases in their respective counties.
