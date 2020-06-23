COVID-19 cases up by 10

Employees who are St. Francois County residents will be counted in the county's stats. Cases which reside outside of St. Francois County will be sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.

Of the 91 total cases in St. Francois County, 70 have been transmitted through contact with another confirmed case; 18 of the cases have no known source of contact.

The Washington County Health Department is reporting four active cases and the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department is reporting two active cases in their respective counties.