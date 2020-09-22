COVID-19 cases up by 52 in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The National Guard conducted a community testing event on Monday at the Farmington Firehouse.
There are 820 active cases in the county; of those, 398 are associated with Department of Corrections outbreaks and 98 are related to long-term care facilities.
Cases in children ages 0-19 are increasing and have almost doubled this month.
On Aug. 31, there were 18 cases in children 0-9 and 59 cases in ages 10-19. As of Monday, those cases have increased by 17 in ages 0-9 and 46 in ages 10-19.
Presbyterian Manor update
Three direct resident care employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Farmington Presbyterian Manor, according to a release from the long-term care facility on Monday.
They tested 139 employees last Tuesday as part of ongoing surveillance testing and 112 residents last Thursday at the direction of St. Francois County Health Center.
The Sept. 15 testing resulted in two positive cases. The third case resulted from an employee not feeling well and seeking a test. These positive cases bring their seven-day total to four employees.
The health center has been notified. Per their recommendation, the facility will be re-testing residents early this week. Residents will be tested weekly until the campus goes 14 days without a positive test result.
They plan to continue with employee surveillance testing as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at their campus to be tested on a frequency determined by the county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate. Based on the county positivity rate for COVID-19 tests, the campus is testing employees twice a week.
Families were notified by telephone of the positive results. The employees who tested positive are recovering outside of the community.
“We will continue to keep the safety of our residents and employees top of mind,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
All employees who test positive will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the health center. Under the current CDC guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for 14 days. Upon the employee’s return to work, they will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
Farmington Presbyterian Manor continues to screen all employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before they have any direct contact with residents. In addition, staff members are wearing masks per CDC recommendations.
Other counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 207 cases and 18 active cases.
The Washington County Health Department reported four new cases. The county now has 105 active cases and 451 total cases; 45 cases are associated with long-term care facilities.
The Madison County Health Department reported five new cases, bringing its total to 300 cases and 32 active cases. Long-term care facilities account for 38 cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported eight new cases. The county now has 10 active cases and 105 total cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
