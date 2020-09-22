COVID-19 cases up by 52 in SFC

They plan to continue with employee surveillance testing as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at their campus to be tested on a frequency determined by the county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate. Based on the county positivity rate for COVID-19 tests, the campus is testing employees twice a week.

Families were notified by telephone of the positive results. The employees who tested positive are recovering outside of the community.

“We will continue to keep the safety of our residents and employees top of mind,” said Jane Hull, executive director.

All employees who test positive will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the health center. Under the current CDC guidelines, symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 24 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive employees will quarantine for 14 days. Upon the employee’s return to work, they will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.