COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in area

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the area.
According to the Missouri COVID dashboard, there have been a total of 47 COVID related deaths in St. Francois County as of Thursday, which is 11 more than the St. Francois County Health Center’s last stats update two weeks ago and three more than the number they reported on Monday.
In the week of Nov. 25 through Tuesday, the county has seen 251 confirmed cases, according to the dashboard. That’s an average of 36 cases per day. The positivity rate in those seven days was 22%.
There have been 5,282 total cases in the county.
The health center did post an update on Friday about the CDC’s recommendation to shorten quarantine times.
“(Missouri) Department of Health and Senior Services is currently reviewing the new recommendations,” the update said. “Until DHSS changes the quarantine guidelines for Missouri, a 14-day quarantine is still required.”
In Madison County, the health department has reported eight COVID related deaths and 71 cases since Sunday. There are 93 active cases.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported 53 cases since Monday. As of Thursday, there were 47 active cases in the county.
In Washington County, the health department reported on Tuesday that there had been one COVID related death and 131 new cases in the past week.
On Thursday, the Iron County Health Department reported the county’s second confirmed COVID related death. There has been 26 total cases reported this week.
Presbyterian Manor update
A Farmington Presbyterian Manor resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, according to a release from the facility.
“During this very difficult time, we mourn with the family,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
While they strive for transparency in what they do, the release said, please know that they are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protects the privacy rights of their residents even into death. The medical director follows all established federal laws in notifying families of any change in the medical condition of their loved ones.
At this time, Farmington Presbyterian Manor continues its focus on ensuring the well-being of its residents and employees. They said they will continue to monitor residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 on each shift and care for those residents who are positive in the COVID-19 isolation area.
Additionally, the community announces no new positive results from its latest round of mass testing amid the outbreak. Testing will continue next week.
All employees are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated. They have been screening individuals as they enter the community building for a shift and before individuals have any direct contact with residents. They educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.
