COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in area

COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the area.

According to the Missouri COVID dashboard, there have been a total of 47 COVID related deaths in St. Francois County as of Thursday, which is 11 more than the St. Francois County Health Center’s last stats update two weeks ago and three more than the number they reported on Monday.

In the week of Nov. 25 through Tuesday, the county has seen 251 confirmed cases, according to the dashboard. That’s an average of 36 cases per day. The positivity rate in those seven days was 22%.

There have been 5,282 total cases in the county.

The health center did post an update on Friday about the CDC’s recommendation to shorten quarantine times.

“(Missouri) Department of Health and Senior Services is currently reviewing the new recommendations,” the update said. “Until DHSS changes the quarantine guidelines for Missouri, a 14-day quarantine is still required.”

In Madison County, the health department has reported eight COVID related deaths and 71 cases since Sunday. There are 93 active cases.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department has reported 53 cases since Monday. As of Thursday, there were 47 active cases in the county.

