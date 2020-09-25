COVID-19 deaths up to nine in SFC

It will take around four weeks for the data to show if the current mask mandate is making a difference.

“We know how divided the community has been on the issue,” Elliot said. “Anecdotally, I've been told that more people are wearing masks in the community. Again, that's not solid data. That's just anecdotal. But we have done some observations prior to the mask order and we'll continue to do observations over the next month, so that we can get a feel as to whether or not the order has actually led to more people masking in the community.”

Elliott did address the controversy of a photo of her that is circulating around social media. The picture shows her at her son’s baseball game, sitting close to a few people, not wearing a mask.

She explained that the other people in the photo are her husband, daughter, mom, and stepdad. Her mom and stepdad help them take care of the kids during the week, so she can keep up with all the extra hours she is needed at the health center.