COVID-19 deaths up to nine in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center confirmed the ninth COVID-related death for the county on Friday and said there are another five suspected deaths they are waiting for death certificates to verify.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott said the latest death was someone of advanced age with underlying conditions.
About 40% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county are related to the Department of Corrections outbreak and about 9% are related to long-term care facilities, according to Elliott.
That means about half of the cases are in the community.
“Those cases are really coming from a variety of places,” Elliott said on Friday. “We are seeing widespread community transmission. So again, we need to continue to be vigilant and do all of the things that we've talked about time and time again, whether that means social distancing, masking, when you can't do that, and hand washing, good hygienic practices, and staying home when you're sick.”
The health center reported 54 new confirmed cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 2,164 cases since March 22.
There are 702 active cases, 354 of which are DOC-related and 75 are from long-term care facilities.
There were 186 (61 DOC, 16 long-term care facilities) new cases this week, down from 467 last week.
The positivity rate for the week of Sept. 6 was at an all-time high of 22.5%, but for last week, the week of Sept. 13, it went down to 9.7%.
“I was pretty excited about because that's the lowest it's been in a little bit,” Elliott said. “But I will say last week it showed 22%. I wonder if we haven't seen negatives from the DOC testing that happened for the week of 9-6. But again, that data comes from the state and so we're at their mercy.”
The health center receives reports of negative tests from the state at the end of the week for the prior week, so there are no reports for this week yet.
Hospitalizations have gone up four from last week.
Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said numbers are trending downward at the hospital.
“We're admitting less people currently into the hospital with COVID-19,” he added.
Elliott said that even though numbers are going down, masks are still important.
“Active cases have been kind of here, there, and everywhere,” she explained. “But 702 is what's active today and that is down in the last couple weeks. I think that's a positive thing. But we need to remember that the virus is not going away. It hasn't gone away. And so even with masking -- it will help if we're all masking appropriately -- but we need a substantial portion of the population to be doing that.”
It will take around four weeks for the data to show if the current mask mandate is making a difference.
“We know how divided the community has been on the issue,” Elliot said. “Anecdotally, I've been told that more people are wearing masks in the community. Again, that's not solid data. That's just anecdotal. But we have done some observations prior to the mask order and we'll continue to do observations over the next month, so that we can get a feel as to whether or not the order has actually led to more people masking in the community.”
Elliott did address the controversy of a photo of her that is circulating around social media. The picture shows her at her son’s baseball game, sitting close to a few people, not wearing a mask.
She explained that the other people in the photo are her husband, daughter, mom, and stepdad. Her mom and stepdad help them take care of the kids during the week, so she can keep up with all the extra hours she is needed at the health center.
“I understand the desire to take that, especially last week, given the controversy surrounding the mask order," Elliott said. “We were distanced. We were outside and I did not have my mask on. I do understand that I am held to a different standard than other people. And so you know, for that, I apologize. But what I would say is, I was doing exactly what I would ask you to do.”
She also asked that members of the community not take pictures of her kids out in public.
“My main priority is to be a mom and to keep them safe,” she added.
Halloween during a pandemic
Elliott said on Friday that the health center plans to put out some guidance probably next week about planning for the holidays. She said the community needs to plan with the pandemic in mind, starting with Halloween. She said it will be all about strategy in relation to social distancing, mask, and hygienic practices.
“It's an important part of society,” she said. “We want to make sure that Halloween happens, but that we do our best to mitigate the risk as with anything else right now.”
For example with trunk or treats, the biggest concern is gathering in large crowds. But they are normally outside and the person handing out the candy is putting it into someone’s bag. So she would suggest that people space themselves out in line and avoid crowding together as a realistic solution.
Kid’s Corner Preschool
Kim Pate, director of Kid’s Corner Preschool in Fredericktown, announced in a letter to parents on Thursday that two teachers have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have been taking all the precautions possible to keep your child safe in the event one of our teachers would test positive,” she said. “We have been in contact with the Madison County Health Department and informed them of the children we feel have been in direct contact with the positive cases. Madison County Health Department will be in contact with you if your child was in direct contact with the positive cases.”
She encourages all parents to monitor their kids for symptoms of the virus.
Area counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases and one new probable case on Friday. There are now 16 active cases, eight total probable cases, and 217 total cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
