COVID cases continue decline

Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to drop in St. Francois County.

According to the latest numbers released by the St. Francois County Health Center, the county recorded 265 new cases over the week of Feb. 2-8. Of those cases, 226 were confirmed and 39 were probable.

The cases are down 178 from the previous week. The testing positivity rate is down to 19.6% from 25.1%.

According to the state’s COVID dashboard, cases in the state have gone down 39% in the last week.

SFCHC Director Linda Ragsdale predicted last week that cases would continue to fall as the omicron variant continues to run its course. But she warned residents that COVID is not going away.

COVID-related deaths in the county have risen by seven (six confirmed, one probable) in the past two weeks, bringing the total number to 320 in the county since the pandemic began.

The next two Mondays (Feb. 21 and 28), there will be free COVID testing in the parking lot of the health center, 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills. The testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No pre-registration or appointments are required. The tests are not rapid, so results are normally available after 24 to 48 hours.

Cases are also going down in area counties.

The Madison County Health Department reported 42 new cases this week, down from 79 last week. As of Thursday, there were 15 active cases in the county.

In Washington County, the health department reported 77 new cases over the last week, down slightly from 83 the week before. Deaths did increase by five. The positivity rate went down to 14.6% from 20.4%.

According to the state data, Iron County recorded 24 new cases in the past seven days, down 21.7% from the week before. And Ste. Genevieve County’s cases are down 65.9% after the county recorded 18 new cases over the past week.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.