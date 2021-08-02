COVID cases continue to increase

St. Francois County and the surrounding counties are seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases.
According to the state’s data dashboard, Washington County had a 570% increase in cases over the past seven days. On Monday, the health department reported 109 new confirmed cases over the past week and the positivity rate increased from 3.9% to 20.4%.
There are 101 active cases in the county and 34 are associated with a congregate setting.
As for recommendations for residents with the increase in cases, Washington County Health Department Director Shawnee Douglas said they follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“The guidance for areas with high transmission are to social distance, wear a mask when unable to distance, wash hands frequently, get vaccinated for COVID-19, and stay home if sick,” she said.
The Washington County Health Department does recommend that everyone over the age of 12 get the vaccination, she said, and they have the vaccine available Monday through Friday. Great Mines Health Center, Walmart, and Pharmax also have the vaccine. The county has one of the lower rates of vaccination in the state with 22.3% of the population having completed vaccination.
The county fair starts on Wednesday. With the fair being outdoors, Douglas said, it does reduce the risk. But precautions still need to be taken.
“Individuals should social distance, wash hands frequently, especially before eating, and stay home if sick or exposed to someone who is sick,” she said.
According to the state’s numbers, St. Francois County reported 85 new confirmed cases over the past seven days. The rate of positivity for that period increased to 7.6%. As for vaccination, 31.1% of the population has completed the doses.
In Madison County, the health department reported 46 new cases last week and there are 46 active cases. DHSS reports a case increase of 140% in the county over the last seven days and the positivity rate is at 21%.
As of Friday, the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported eight active cases in the county. The positivity rate is 13.2%, according to the state’s data.
The Iron County Health Department is now reporting the number of breakthrough cases on its data dashboard. On Friday, the department reported 24 new cases over the last week and 15 active cases. There have been seven breakthrough cases.
