COVID cases continue to increase

St. Francois County and the surrounding counties are seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases.

According to the state’s data dashboard, Washington County had a 570% increase in cases over the past seven days. On Monday, the health department reported 109 new confirmed cases over the past week and the positivity rate increased from 3.9% to 20.4%.

There are 101 active cases in the county and 34 are associated with a congregate setting.

As for recommendations for residents with the increase in cases, Washington County Health Department Director Shawnee Douglas said they follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“The guidance for areas with high transmission are to social distance, wear a mask when unable to distance, wash hands frequently, get vaccinated for COVID-19, and stay home if sick,” she said.

The Washington County Health Department does recommend that everyone over the age of 12 get the vaccination, she said, and they have the vaccine available Monday through Friday. Great Mines Health Center, Walmart, and Pharmax also have the vaccine. The county has one of the lower rates of vaccination in the state with 22.3% of the population having completed vaccination.