COVID cases remain lower in the area

As COVID-19 cases continue to drop, St. Francois County is in the green, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest CDC map from March 10 shows the community level in the county as low. Last week, the level was high.

According to the CDC, to determine the community level, it looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The state’s COVID dashboard shows the county recorded only 24 new cases over the past week (March 6-12). Of those cases, 23 were confirmed and one was probable.

The testing positivity rate has dropped to 3.7%.

The St. Francois County Health Center released its latest numbers on Tuesday. For the week of March 2-8, the county recorded 47 cases (46 confirmed and one probable) and the positivity rate was 5.4%.

COVID-related deaths rose by seven (four confirmed and three probable) over the past week, according to the state’s numbers.

It has now been two years since the beginning of the pandemic. In that time, the county has recorded 18,988 total cases (15,997 confirmed and 2,991 probable) and 285 deaths (243 confirmed and 42 probable).

Area counties

According to the CDC map, the community levels are low in all of the area counties except Madison County, which has a high level.

The Madison County Health Department reported five new cases over the last week. There is one active case in the county. The positivity rate is 2.2%, according to the state dashboard. On the March 3 map, the community level in the county was low.

Like St. Francois County, Iron County was in the red but dropped to green in the latest CDC map. The state data says the county recorded one new case over the past seven days and the positivity rate is 2.3%.

The Washington County Health Department recorded five new cases and two deaths over the past week. The positivity rate is 2%.

In Ste. Genevieve County, there were three new cases over the last seven days, according to the state data. The positivity rate is 1.5%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.