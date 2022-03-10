COVID numbers drop to November levels

COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County have dropped to a level the county hasn’t seen since the first week of November.

But despite the decline in cases, the community level in the county is considered high by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Levels were last updated March 3.

According to the state’s COVID dashboard, St. Francois County recorded 56 total cases from March 1-7. Of those cases, 54 were confirmed and two were probable. The testing positivity rate is 6%.

In the latest numbers released by the St. Francois County Health Center on Monday, the county recorded 68 new cases – 59 confirmed and nine probable -- for the week of Feb. 23 to March 1.

The last time numbers were that low was the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 when the county reported 60 cases with a positivity rate of 6.5%.

Cases have been declining since mid-January.

COVID-related deaths in the county have gone up over the past week, however. According to the state’s dashboard, deaths rose by eight – seven confirmed and one probable. The increase brings the total number of deaths to 278 (239 confirmed and 39 probable) since the pandemic began.

According to the CDC, to determine the community level, it looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The CDC recommends residents wear masks indoors in counties where the level is high.

Area counties

The community level in Madison County has dropped to low after being labeled as high last week by the CDC. According to the health department, the county has recorded five new cases this month and there is one active case as of Wednesday.

Iron County is the other area county with a high community level. In the past week, the county has recorded four new cases, according to the state dashboard. The testing positivity rate is 1.7%.

In Washington and Ste. Genevieve Counties, the community level is medium. On Tuesday, the Washington County Health Department reported eight new cases and three deaths since last week. The testing positivity rate is 4.7%.

In Ste. Genevieve County, there has only been one probable case in the last seven days, according to state data.

Testing numbers

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Monday that the state saw record numbers at its community testing events in January. During the month, 38,125 individuals were tested, which is more than all of 2021 (38,054).

“Amazing work by our DHSS team, local public health agencies, health care partners and community leaders to support the massive effort our citizens needed,” the update said.

