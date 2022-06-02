COVID numbers increase in SFC

COVID-19 numbers are rising in the nation, and St. Francois County is not immune to seeing those increases. According to Tara West, a communicable disease and COVID-19 public health nurse with the St. Francois County Health Center, St. Francois County is seeing an uptick in cases, with 56 in April and a jump to 230 in the month of May.

West also said that while the cases are increasing, individuals that have COVID-19 generally are not as ill compared to when COVID-19 first hit the community. Symptoms that are being seen more often now are headaches, fever, body aches, and sore throat.

According to the CDC, the current COVID-19 Community Levels were calculated on May 26, using information from May 19 through May 25. The total cases from May 24 through Tuesday, May 31, have reached 64, seeing a case rate from May 24 through May 31 of 95.22 and a percent change of 60.

Testing in St. Francois County has seen a positivity rate from May 22 through May 29 of 7.14%, which is a chance of 1.28% from before. The tests performed through May 25 totaled to 516, with a percentage change of -36.14.

Other counties in the area are tending to see similar trends with COVID-19.

Washington County, according to the CDC, has seen a total of 11 cases between May 24 and May 31, with a change percentage of 37.5. For testing in the county, the positivity percentage is at 8.59, with a chance of 6.61%. The total number of tests performed from May 16 to May 25 was 169, with a test rate of 686.88 and a test percentage change of -59.67.

From the CDC, Iron County reported total cases was under 10 from May 24 through May 31 with a case rate of 69.14 and a percentage change from those seven days as 133.33. Iron County also reported a 0% positivity from May 22 through May 29, with a change percentage of -1.82. Tests performed from May 18 through May 25 were 44, with a change percentage of -24.14.

Madison County, according to the CDC, has reported a total of 13 cases from May 24 through May 31, with a case rate of 107.54 and a percentage change of 1200 through the seven days. The positivity percentage from May 22 through May 29 is at a 27.27%, with a percentage change in those seven days at 17.59. The amount of tests performed from May 18 through May 25 were 51, with a change percentage of -43.33.

Ste. Genevieve County has reported, according to the CDC, from May 24 through May 31 30 total cases, with a case rate of 167.65 and a change percentage of 150 in those seven days. The positivity percentage from May 22 through May 29 at 5.04. The amount of tests performed from May 18 through May 25 were 44, with a change percentage over those seven days at -88.04.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

