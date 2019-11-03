{{featured_button_text}}

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bonne Terre was formed as a parish in 1873. The current building was built in 1881. Through the years several renovations including new carpeting, protective outside glass over the stained-glass windows, painting, carpeting, heating and cooling, and other repairs have kept the building in good condition.

In recent years the interior sustained water damage to part of the main church body. In the past few months, a new roof was installed. Now it is time to renovate and repair the church interior.

The Ladies of St. Joseph and St. Anne’s are hosting a craft bazaar to raise money for the restoration fund. It will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the basement of St. Joseph’s Church in Bonne Terre. The handicap entrance is at the back of the church under the stairs leading into the main church.

Throughout the year the ladies have held craft days creating and sewing a variety of items for sale. Included are embroidered aprons, Care Bear outfits, kitchen towels, mug rugs, table runners, door wreathes, cozy throws and a variety of other hand made items.

You can also purchase baked goods and homemade jellies. A new feature will be cookie, brownie and bread mixes in a jar. These items would make special gifts for a teacher, sister, friend, mom or grandmother. Also, sit and relax with a cup of coffee or tea and enjoy an individual slice of a homemade baked item.

At the craft bazaar vendors will have a selection of personal and hand-crafted items. 

The bazaar will be on the Bonne Terre Cookie Trail.

