Crash claims man's life Friday night
A Fredericktown man sustains fatal injuries in an accident Friday night on Highway OO.

A man has died following a one-vehicle accident that occurred between Farmington and Fredericktown Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 33-year-old Adam Allgier, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Highway OO, when, at 7:26 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence, a gate, and then a tree, just north of Old Fredericktown Road.

Allgier was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, where he was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

According to the report, the man was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

