Crash claims man's life Friday night

A man has died following a one-vehicle accident that occurred between Farmington and Fredericktown Friday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 33-year-old Adam Allgier, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Highway OO, when, at 7:26 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence, a gate, and then a tree, just north of Old Fredericktown Road.

Allgier was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, where he was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

According to the report, the man was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.