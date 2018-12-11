A Poplar Bluff woman received minor injuries in a Monday afternoon crash that took place on southbound U.S. 67 south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred at 3:55 p.m. when a southbound 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Steven R. Herrmann, 48, of Poplar Bluff, slowed to make a right turn and was struck in the rear by a 2018 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Eric T. Weaver, 45, of Cleveland, Arkansas.
The report says the tractor trailer then ran off the highway and into a building receiving extensive damage.
Angela Declue, 39, of Farmington was a passenger in Hermmann's vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center for minor injuries.
All involved were wearing their safety devices.
A Farmington man was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.
According to patrol reports, at 5:44 a.m. Jason Sherrill, 50, of Farmington, was driving a 2016 Caterpillar Conventional southbound when he struck the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorrento driven by Kerry Scaggs, 59, of Festus. He then struck the rear of a 2012 International 4300 driven by Theodia Alexander, 27, of St. Louis. Both tractor trailers traveled off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment before striking trees.
Sherrill was taken to Mercy Hospital South. Scaggs received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson. Alexander received minor injuries and was taken to Missouri Baptist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.