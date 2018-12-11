Try 1 month for 99¢
Tractor Trailer crash

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 southbound ends with a tractor trailer inside a building Monday afternoon.

 Provided by Cherokee Pass Fire Department

A Poplar Bluff woman received minor injuries in a Monday afternoon crash that took place on southbound U.S. 67 south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred at 3:55 p.m. when a southbound 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Steven R. Herrmann, 48, of Poplar Bluff, slowed to make a right turn and was struck in the rear by a 2018 Volvo Tractor Trailer driven by Eric T. Weaver, 45, of Cleveland, Arkansas.

The report says the tractor trailer then ran off the highway and into a building receiving extensive damage.

Angela Declue, 39, of Farmington was a passenger in Hermmann's vehicle and was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center for minor injuries.

All involved were wearing their safety devices. 

A Farmington man was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.

According to patrol reports, at 5:44 a.m. Jason Sherrill, 50, of Farmington, was driving a 2016 Caterpillar Conventional southbound when he struck the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorrento driven by Kerry Scaggs, 59, of Festus. He then struck the rear of a 2012 International 4300 driven by Theodia Alexander, 27, of St. Louis. Both tractor trailers traveled off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment before striking trees. 

Sherrill was taken to Mercy Hospital South. Scaggs received minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson. Alexander received minor injuries and was taken to Missouri Baptist. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments