A St. Francois County Road and Bridge employee was injured and the truck he was riding in destroyed when it slid into an embankment after the driver tried to avoid striking two vehicles stuck in the snow.
Immediately after the Friday night accident, the unidentified county employee was helped by a passing motorist who removed the driver from the truck and then drove off into the night without ever identifying himself.
The story, told during the Tuesday meeting of the St. Francois County Commission by Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland, ended up having an interesting twist at the end that was a surprise to all but one person in attendance at the meeting.
"We had an accident with a rollover truck Friday night during the largest part of the snowfall," he said. "It was a truck that was carrying on Germania Road, which is the area through Terre Du Lac. It came up over a blind hill and came down to the bottom of the hill and there were two vehicles stuck on the roadway and he couldn’t get through."
Copeland said the driver had a choice — to either hit these vehicles or stop and try to get turned around. But when he stopped on the hill to try to turn around, the tire slid off the side of the road and the truck turned over. Copeland said it rolled about one-and-three-quarter times straight into a 20-foot ditch. There was no shoulder there.
"He was wearing his seat belt," Copeland said. "When he did crash, there was someone behind him that saw it happen — a Good Samaritan who jumped out of his truck, ran down into the ditch and helped our driver out of the truck, made sure he was OK, climbed up out of the ditch, got in his truck and drove off. We have no idea who it was."
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “We want to give a public thank you for that.”
Copeland continued, saying, “Yes, a public thank you to whomever it was. We have no idea.”
County Treasurer Kerry Glore raised her hand and said, “I know who it was.”
Copeland and Gallaher asked in unison, “Who was it?”
Glore said, “My son, Tom.”
Copeland said, “Well, thank him very much. He didn’t give his name, he didn’t stick around. He just made sure our driver was OK and off he went. Thank him for us."
According to Copeland, the driver wasn’t badly injured, but was “banged up” and transported to the emergency room for a check over. The county employee returned to work Tuesday morning.
“He was one of our most experienced drivers and has been with us for about 20 years,” Copeland said. “He’s actually drove this truck on this route for 10 years and so it was not a fault of lack of experience or lack of knowledge. It was just one of those things that happen. We can’t stress enough that when the snow falls, if you don’t have to be out on the roads, don’t be. I’m not blaming the people that was stuck on the road, but if they hadn’t been there, he wouldn’t have wrecked.”
Copeland added that while the driver was being treated in the emergency room, he underwent drug and alcohol testing conducted by ODACS and received a clean result.
Presiding Commissioner Gallaher said, “I heard he’s back and walking with a gimp. One thing I’d like to stress is that, during the early reports of the wreck, everybody was asking about the driver. Not one mention was made about the truck. We were concerned about that driver.”
Highway Administrator John Gross explained that the damage to the cab was directly above the driver’s station.
“It was bended in roughly 18 to 20 inches over the driver,” he said.
Copeland said, “When I pulled up on the scene that night, [the driver] was still actually up on the truck. He hadn’t even climbed down yet. He was apologizing, ‘I’m sorry! I’m sorry!’ I said, ‘This truck will be replaced.’”
As far as the totaled truck, Gross said it was the oldest in the department’s fleet and set to be replaced. He estimated that the county’s insurance will pay about $50,000 for the damage. A new truck will cost around $250,000. Gross added that the purchase of a replacement truck had already been planned for inclusion in next year’s department budget. He noted that, with the time it takes to build the replacement, it will likely be delivered around then or possibly a little before.
In his report, Copeland offered the commissioners several statistics about the road and bridge department’s work during the weekend storm.
“We started Friday morning and worked around the clock — two shifts all the way through Sunday afternoon,” he said. “We didn’t stop all weekend. We used 150 tons of salt, 700 tons of aggregate, 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 200 gallons of gasoline.”
