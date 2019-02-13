Try 1 month for 99¢
Crash leads to DWI charge
A woman who was seriously injured in a vehicle accident is being cited for driving while intoxicated.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tammy Gore, 41, of Irondale, was driving her 2014 Ford Taurus eastbound along Old Irondale Road in St. Francois County when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left.

According to the patrol, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Gore received serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The patrol reports that Gore was cited with driving while intoxicated. The report states that Gore was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

