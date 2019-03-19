Try 3 months for $3

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday emergency responders were called to the scene of a vehicle accident on U.S. 67 north of Bonne Terre.

Two cars were damaged near Shannon Road on U.S. 67 not far from the St. Francois State Park exit.

By the looks of it, it was “almost a head-on collision,” according to Big River Fire Chief David Pratte. One motorist was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District but “two walked away.”

Marler’s Towing transported the vehicles away and the scene was cleared at about 6:20 p.m. 

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the accident.

