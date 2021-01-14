Crews battle Wednesday night fire in Leadington

Area fire departments responded to a commercial structure fire on Wednesday night in Leadington.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the working fire at a two-story building located behind the Star Storage facility on the 100 block of Union Street.

Leadington Fire Chief Doug Graham said that heavy flames could be seen for quite some distance away from the address as fire crews arrived on the scene.

The chief said the building's top floor serves as a recording studio and the lower floor is a residential space. Graham said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area of the building. He explained that no one was inside the building at the time, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen.

Graham said area crews were on the scene for a little more than two hours containing the fire. He said after speaking with the building's owner, he believed the structure's main portion would be salvageable.

The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office was contacted, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Fire departments that assisted Leadington with Wednesday night's containment efforts included Park Hills, Farmington, Desloge, and Bonne Terre/Big River.

Firefighters from the Wolf Creek Fire Protection District were moved up to stand-by at the Leadington Fire Department while the other fire companies were working the scene. The St. Francois County Ambulance District also responded.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

