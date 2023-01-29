Crews fight early morning fire

Nearly all St. Francois County fire departments responded to an early Sunday morning house fire west of St. Joe State Park on Old Bismarck Road.

The call came from the homeowner’s neighbor at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss, said, after talking to the homeowner, it seemed the furnace had stopped working and the homeowner was working on the furnace when he started to smell smoke. Both the neighbor and homeowner looked into the crawlspace and saw flames under the house.

Weiss said St. Francois County sheriff’s deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were in the area when the call was dispatched. They reportedly had used several dry chemical fire extinguishers in an effort to extinguish the flames, but the fire had grown too large.

The call was bumped up to a third alarm for manpower and water, since there were no hydrants in the area.

“There was never any significant fire,” said Weiss. “There was never any significant danger, it was just the amount of labor-intensive operations to remove that much debris.”

Weiss indicated no one suffered any injuries, but the house is a total loss. Weiss said the homeowner has already been in touch with the Red Cross and will be receiving assistance on clothing and other necessities.

Weiss said Central Dispatch told him nearly every fire department in St. Francois County came to the scene, with the exception of Lake Timberline and Goose Creek.

The departments and fire protection districts helping Park Hills with the blaze included: Leadington, Desloge, Big River, Leadwood, Bismarck, Doe Run, Farmington, Potosi, Wolf Creek, Desoto Rural, Terre Du Lac, Irondale, Potosi, Pilot Knob, and Belgrade; while Hematite, Jefferson R-7 and Festus were all covering stations in Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre.

Weiss also said he believes Ste. Genevieve Fire Department moved up an engine to help cover Farmington. Two ambulances from St. Francois County Ambulance District were also on the scene.