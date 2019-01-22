For the second weekend in a row, a snowstorm has kept the St. Francois County Road and Bridge Department on their toes.
The highway department crews were still hard at work Monday. With more than 400 miles of roadway to clear, it takes time.
“Today our plan is to work until 6 p.m. this evening til dark,” Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland said Monday morning. "Although there was some downtime Sunday night, the work is continuous until finished. We’ve been working since we came in Saturday at 10 a.m. and we’ve been working around the clock ever since.”
After the bulk of the snowfall ended Saturday afternoon, Sunday's light snow created additional work for the crews.
“We really thought yesterday we would be done at dark, but this other round came through and the roads got slick again, so we stayed to finish the roads," Copeland said. “We will back in again (this) morning at 7 a.m.”
Copeland explained that storms on weekends and holidays tend to allow for quicker and easier road cleanup.
“On a Saturday and Sunday or a holiday, the traffic is light and the school buses aren’t running," he said. “The less that people are out there, the less vehicles on the road, we can perform our tasks better and faster."
With the weekend's significant winter weather, officials urged motorists to stay home and off the road. Highway Administrator John Gross observed that "every storm is different.”
Copeland offered a comparison of the two.
“The storms were very similar," he said. "Last weekend there was more depth of snow. However, this weekend was colder, leading to more difficulty this time removing the denser, colder snow. Our blades won’t cut it. We’re just peeling the top layers of it off. We can’t take it down to pavement.”
Unlike the previous weekend’s county snow plow rollover, there were no major mishaps this time around.
“We’ve had a few trucks in the ditch, no major damage,” said Gross. "Having trucks in the ditch is relatively common. We don’t have shoulders like the state does and we don’t have curbs to keep us on the roads like the city does.”
This time, drifting snow made it difficult to determine where the edge of the road was. Due to the expense, St. Francois County mostly uses aggregate, which is similar to gravel, instead of salt to help clear the roads.
“We brought in more [salt] last week,” said Gross. “Between the last two storms, we actually had 150 tons of salt and that’s quite a bit for us.”
Copeland added, “If we can get it, we’ll get more in this week.”
The salt is hauled out of St. Louis and the aggregate is hauled by the county out of local quarries.
Monday was slightly warmer with a thin cloud layer, causing some melting on the roads that helped the road crews.
The plan was to end road clearing Monday evening and go back to the regular work schedule.
“That is unless Central Dispatch or 911 calls us and there are bad spots or wrecks,” said Copeland.
“We usually do try to coordinate with the school districts," Gross said. "They’ll contact us or we will contact them and that sometimes dictates our work shift.”
He added that sometimes they may work a couple hours longer on a shift to help out the schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.