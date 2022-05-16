10 troopers graduate from MSHP’s first accelerated program

Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced that 10 troopers graduated from the patrol’s law enforcement academy on Friday, April 29. The ceremony took place in the academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm St., Jefferson City, MO, and live streamed on the patrol’s Facebook page. The 114th Recruit Class reported to the academy on Jan. 18. This was the patrol’s first accelerated recruit class. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on May 9.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address and Col. Olson addressed the class during the graduation. The Honorable Robin Ransom, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the oath of office to the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sgt. Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, sang the national anthem. Trooper Peter D. Hummel, class chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 15 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award. Trooper Isaiah S. Lemasters accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Peter D. Hummel accepted the Academics Award. Trooper Orrin D. Hawkins accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Chase A. Fox accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names, (hometowns), and first assignments of locally-known members of the 114th Recruit Class are:

Troop C

Jake R. Stombaugh (Taylorville, IL), Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Troop E

Orrin D. Hawkins (Fredericktown, MO), Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0