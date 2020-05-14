24th circuit moves to Phase One of reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The presiding judge of the 24th judicial circuit has announced rules for reopening the local courts.

Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn ordered that all courts in the 24th (St. Francois, Madison, Washington and Ste. Genevieve) move to Phase One of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s Operational Directives.

Entry to the courthouses will be limited to those only with proceedings before the court or who have business with any of the offices located in the courthouse.

Social distancing will be required of court staff, attorneys, parties and witnesses in all areas of the courthouse.

Individuals entering the courthouses will be subjected to screening for symptoms of COVID-19 including temperature checks. Those with a temperature of more than 100 degrees may be prohibited from entering the courthouse.

The use of masks and face coverings by court staff and judicial employees is required. Those employees who do not have a mask will have one provided.

Only the most critical in-person proceedings will be held with occupancy in the courtroom and common areas limited to 10 persons or less wherever possible. Attorneys who believe they have a critical matter that requires an in-person hearing should notify the court electronically.