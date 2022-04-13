911 employees recognized

During their Wednesday meeting, members of the St. Francois County Joint Communications Center Board of Directors honored the dispatchers who handled a recent spate of shootings in the area, including the ambush that killed Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and wounded Corporal Garrett Worley on March 17.

Executive Director Alan Wells observed that this week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, which recognizes those who work at the agencies that take 911 emergency calls.

“It's a hard job, it's a tough job for these folks, because a lot of times they don't even have the finality of calls and situations and of course, then the brains are left fill in the blank sometimes,” he said. “It's an emotional job. And then when you end up working incidents that involve your our own family and our own first responders, it's even tougher.”

Six dispatch staff members were particularly honored: Dispatchers Karlie Blankenship, Brody Johnson, Rikki Mayberry, Ashley Richard, Supervisors Doug Graham and Dispatcher Justin Barton. The board also recognized staff who came in to help during the March 17 tragedy, Deputy Director Chuck Farr, IT Director Allen Stegall and Quality Control and Training Supervisor Gary Fryman, who gave the last call for Officer Burns during the funeral service.

“This team here, who we specifically invited today to honor, has been getting beaten up lately, they've had a lot of incidents,” Well said, referring to the intensity and number of emergency calls received. “Most of the major incidents we've had in the last two years have landed on this team. They've done an excellent job, they still show up every day to sit down in their chairs and continue taking calls and working with our responders, our police and our fire and EMS family. So we just want to say ‘thank you’ to them and our hat goes off to you every day for the job that you do.”

Before handing plaques of proclamation or certificates of appreciation to the recipients, board member James “Jebo” Bullock, who is also Desloge chief of police and the 911 center’s Personnel Law Committee chair, had a few words to say.

“Oftentimes, those people sitting in that chair are not really getting recognition and they should because of the mere fact of what they've done for the officer out there. It's something people should think about, they’re the lifeline for that police officer,” he said. “I think about what those dispatchers are doing in there, when they're really putting out just as much effort and it’s as important as what is happening out on the street.

“I just want to make sure that our dispatchers understand that I understand it, and I know it and I hope that the police officers out there on the street understand and know that you're such an important part of their day-to-day job, every time they go on call.”

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, who had been honored by his city for 30 years in law enforcement just a few days before the March 17 incident, said since his daughter is a dispatcher, he’s well aware of how hard the job can be, to keep a calm, controlled tone while responding to intense emergency situations.

“I know how hard it was that night for whoever gave me that call on this team, and it was probably one of the hardest things you ever had to do,” Calvert said. “It certainly was one of the hardest times I've ever had to pick up the phone. But it was handled with so much professionalism, dedication and grace, you did the best you could with bad situation.

“I sat in that chair one day next to my daughter and watched her (dispatch) for 10 minutes and I was like, you can have this, I'm out. I mean, it's just unbelievable. Seven screens and the phones going and multitasking everything.

“You're the face behind the screen that makes it happen, that people don't really get to see. Yes, it seems like everybody wants to honor police and stuff, but you’re part of that. If not for the work you guys do here, we can't do anything. Fire, police, EMS, and the work that this board does to see that you guys get what you need. I think you should be thanked and I cannot begin to express my heartfelt appreciation for the way you do what you do.”

Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp pointed out Bonne Terre is not only his hometown, he hinted he came by his own, longtime career in law enforcement honestly as his grandfather was chief of Bonne Terre police back in the day.

“And so needless to say, I'm very proud of your department and the community,” he told Calvert. “Yes, we have appropriately here this morning recognized our staff and made sure our dispatchers were appropriately recognized. But we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge, how did they get there? How did they attain the professionalism that was demonstrated? And that was due to the leadership of our director.

“While there's not a proclamation for him to hang on his wall, he's got plenty of those already. I do think that it would be appropriate that we do recognize that the professionalism of this staff and the operation of this facility is a direct result of the guidance of our executive director, Alan wells.”

Wells said he appreciated the call-out.

“Thank you, but it's certainly everyone here that does this job, they're the ones that deserve all this recognition. The team that put it together and work it every day. Thank you very much,” he said.

Board member Tim Porter said early in his career, he once filled in on Farmington’s emergency dispatch service one Sunday morning, and it was a lesson he never forgot on how difficult dispatching can be.

“Nothing critical happened, but I developed an appreciation very early in my career for what dispatch had to go through, their ability to communicate and to multitask, and to remain calm while helping people through what’s oftentimes the most awful day that they've ever had,” he said. “It’s just a credit to the professionalism of this group and the dispatchers before this. So thank you all very much for what you do. And those of us that know... Well, it's the old saying, if you know, you know, and we know.”

Board member Mark Allen said he remembered, before the 911 center was formed, emergency services had to dispatch for themselves, so he also had some familiarity with the challenges of the job.

“They're an integral part of any public safety organization and knowing how important they are, it's awesome to see where the district has been, where we've gone and where we’re going. You're also only as good as the employees that you have working for you, and obviously, we have great people working here.”

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte, who is also on the board, marveled at the number of calls dispatch had to take the night of March 17.

“They not only had multiple (police departments) moving that night, they had multiple ambulances. They had my fire department and move-ups cover us,” Pratte said. “I mean, I'm not saying there was one police car, there was 30 police cars so there were 30 units moving there. Everybody knows when fire gets on, there we got 100 people talking and then with three helicopters landing. Bless your hearts, is all I can say.”

Porter noted, to add on to Pratte’s observation, “emergencies didn't stop around the county. There were shootings, there was a shooting in Farmington the same night, plus just their normal course of duty and their ability to keep going. It's just a credit to the individuals in this room and Alan’s staff…”

Pratte agreed, “….and the information between the departments and police and fire and EMS, I mean all that information. In a very few minutes there was a tremendous amount. I don't know how they kept up with all of it, but that’s what they do.”

Allen picked up the thread.

“The multitasking is not something everyone can do. I can attest, I've seen it over the years and very few people have the ability to sit behind a console and dispatch multiple things at the same time and try to keep it straight,” he said. “That is a very hard job and requires a level of multitasking just anybody cannot do it. That’s why there’s often turnover in dispatching because of the stress of what they go through, so it's always good when you have people that deal with that in the way that these guys do.”

Wells said he appreciated hearing all the comments of recognition from the chiefs and board members, and he also wanted to thank local businesses who were helping to recognize 911 staff this week, too. Buckley Towing, Marler’s Towing, Rhodes, Colton’s and Save A Lot all contributed to the meals, small gifts or items of recognition for the employees of the 911 center.

In other news, the board:

Heard a report on March’s sales tax revenue, which was $293,261.72, higher than last year’s revenue which was $275,483.42.

Heard Wells inform them that the Simms Mountain Tower project is progressing, although they’re taking a slight detour to connect the new and old towers to guard against a single point of failure.

Urged Wells to contact EMS personnel for their input on the center’s consultation initiative.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

